READING — For the first time in a long time, the Reading High girls hockey team defeated Woburn.
The Lady Rockets beat the Tanners, 4-1, Saturday night behind a four-goal second period where they opened up the game.
Reading has been on a roll and stands 4-2-0 on the season with two key league victories in a row over Winchester and Woburn.
“This win feels really good,” said Reading first-year coach Carolyn Avery. “We came out a little flat in the first period, but we were able to turn it around in the second and play together as a team. We played simple, got puck deeps and good things happened for us.”
The Tanners have struggled a bit to begin their season, but they are very young and coach Steve Kennedy is pleased with how his team came out and competed.
“We have a young group and every time we come out we play hard,” said Kennedy. “We started off tonight strong with a goal right off the bat. That was our eighth-grade line and they are really playing well together. Our defensive core has been excellent this season and we ask a lot out of them. They deliver every game and I am really proud of the way they played.”
Despite losing key player Lacey Carciero to injury, Avery was proud of the way her team stepped up and got contributions from everyone.
“We lost Lacey due to an injury, which is a huge bummer to our team,” said Avery. “So, tonight we had to mix up the lines and switch things up. I am really proud of the way the girls came together and really stuck to our game plan.”
Woburn came out strong as was able to make something happen early on in the first period.
Savannah Powers broke the puck out of the zone and sent a pass in front to Kelsi Grimes who fired one home to put the Tanners up 1-0.
Reading had a couple of power-play chances in the first, but was unable to capitalize as Woburn first-year goalie Cadence Pearce made a few key stops.
The Lady Rockets came out with a new energy to start the second period as they tied the game at 1:32.
Aubrey Fabiano carried the puck up the wing and sent a pass to Gisella Ciano. Ciano fired one on net where Pearce made a nice save.
After the puck came loose, Jayda Hayes was in the right place and she buried a shot to tie the game at one.
A little over a minute later on their second shot of the period, Libby Quinn gave Reading the lead as she fired a shot past Pearce with assists going to Danielle Bowers and Elise Verrier.
Reading did not stop there as a few minutes later, senior captain Cara Joyce scored as she sniped a wrist shot past Pearce to give the Lady Rockets a two-goal lead.
The offensive attack kept rolling as late in the second period Joyce scored her second of the game after a great set-up from Hayes and Kayla Cox.
Woburn had a lot of work to do heading into the third period down by three. The Tanners fought hard getting a few good opportunities, but were unable to make anything happen as Reading goalie Alex Herbert was strong in net once again.
The Tanners did have three power-play opportunities in the third, but Reading’s defense did a nice job clearing the puck and limiting Woburn’s chances.
Despite the 2-6-0 start to the season, Kennedy is thankful for his two seniors Katie Pica and Meaghan Keough, who have had such a positive impact on the younger players.
“Our seniors Katie (Pica) and Meaghan (Keough), I give so much credit for keeping everything positive,” said Kennedy. “They have shown the girls how to work hard day in and day out and how to move on from one game to the next. The young girls are learning a lot from them.”
Reading will look to keep the win streak going Wednesday at Belmont (2-3-1) at 7 p.m. Woburn (2-6-0) hopes to rebound Wednesday when it takes on Lexington (0-4-1) at O’Brien Rink at 7 p.m.
