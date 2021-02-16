WOBURN — Two days after Woburn came back to defeat the Winchester High boys hockey team, Winchester flipped the script on the Tanners, posting a 3-1 victory on Monday at O’Brien Rink.
Angelo Mario scored what proved to be the winning goal at 6:03 of the second period. Joey Falso added an empty-netter for Winchester (5-2-2) with 46 seconds left in the game.
The Tanners still emerged as the Middlesex League Liberty Division champions with their final regular season record of 7-2-1.
Woburn will host Burlington in the first round of the new (one-year only) Middlesex League playoffs on Wednesday at noon at O'Brien Rink. Winchester will take on Melrose at Stoneham Arena in Reading at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Mario scored the game-winner after Falso went in on a breakaway. Kevin Moriarty made the initial save but Mario was there, just to the left of the goal to tuck in the rebound.
Falso’s goal was scored on an empty net while Winchester was short landed. Ten seconds before the goal, Woburn went on a power play when Michael Nigro went to the box for tripping. After the ensuing faceoff, Winchester got the puck to the neutral zone, where Mario gained possession of it and passed to Falso for the goal.
Winchester took the early lead one minute and 43 seconds into the game when Kevin Bertocci tipped in a rebound after a shot from Michael Cashell.
Woburn tied the score on the power play at 5:19 of the first. Michael Arsenault buried a one-timer from the point after pass from Jackson Powers near the left boards.
Robert DiVincenzo made 20 saves for Winchester. Moriarty stopped 29 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.