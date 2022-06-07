LEOMINSTER — The season came to a quiet end for the Woburn High baseball team, as the 24th-seeded Tanners lost to ninth-seeded Leominster, 4-2, in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Div. 2 state tournament, Monday night at Doyle Field.
Leominster scored its four runs in the first two innings and then got solid pitching and steady defense the rest of the way.
Woburn had trouble getting anything going on offense until the sixth inning, when it got two runs off relief pitcher Ryan Garner. Hard-throwing right-hander Angel Baez came on for the seventh and set the Tanners down in order, getting the save for starting pitcher Brandon Arsenault.
"Their kid (Arsenault) did a good job keeping us off balance," said Woburn coach Joe Wells, whose team finishes the season with a 13-8 record. "He wasn't overpowering us, but he was effective all day."
The Tanners came into the game having won nine of their last 10 games, but had not played in a real game in exactly two weeks. They were also dealt an unfortunate blow when junior Connor Welch was unable to play. The first baseman and one of the top run producers as the clean-up hitter experienced knee discomfort, Sunday night.
"(Welch’s) knee blew up like a balloon, and he went to have it checked out," said Wells. "We found out we had to scratch him on the way here. It was nice that he was here to support us. Obviously his health is more important."
It had been almost three weeks since No. 1 pitcher Owen Ackerman (3-3) made his last start, but the recent-graduate right-hander still pitched well enough to win. A bad second inning allowed the Blue Devils to score three runs and put Woburn in a hole it was unable to escape.
While Brandon Arsenault faced the minimum number of batters over the first three innings, he and his teammates built a 4-0 lead for Leominster.
Ackerman was sharp in the first inning, except for one pitch, which Blue Devil third hitter Nick Garcia ripped over the fence in left for a home run and a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, a leadoff walk to Leominster's Tony Salvatelli was followed by an errant throw on a fielder's choice grounder by Connor Beaulac, allowing pinch-runner Jared Viola to be safe at second.
Tyler Godin walked to load the bases for the Blue Devils, with no outs. Ackerman got the first out on a pop up before Baez singled down the left field line, allowing two runs to score for a 3-0 lead. Godin went to third on a force play at second, and scored on a wild pitch to give Leominster a 4-0 lead.
Woburn's first baserunner was a walk to Jeremy Barreto with one out in the third, but he did not get a good jump and was caught stealing at second on a strong throw by Salvatelli.
"Our approach at the plate, from the beginning was very aggressive, not the approach we have normally taken," said Wells. "Hats off to them (Blue Devils), they played a great game."
The Tanners' first threat came in the top of the fourth when Mike Chiodo led off with a bunt single, followed by a walk to Ryan Lush. Michael Arsenault hit a line drive towards the gap in left-center, but center fielder Reece Lora made the catch, and then threw to second to double off Chiodo.
"That kid made an unbelievable catch in center field," said Wells, who is also the third base coach. "I had Mike going (on the contact) because I thought it was dropping and he got doubled up, so that's on me. The kid made a hell of a play."
After a Garcia leadoff infield single in the third, Ackerman retired eight in a row, and nine of the last 10 batters he faced, giving the Tanners a chance to rally in the latter innings.
Brandon Arsenault pitched five solid innings before left-hander Garner came on in relief to start the sixth. With one out, Chiodo again reached on a bunt single. Lush and Mikey Arsenault hit line drive singles to load the bases with still one out.
Chiodo scored as Arsenault was forced at second to get Woburn on the scoreboard, and Lush scored when he boldly stole home on the left-handed pitcher. Garner got the third out on his second strikeout of the inning to escape further trouble.
Jackson Powers relieved Ackerman to start the sixth and pitched a shutout inning to keep it a two-run game, but Baez brought the heat in the top of the seventh, and he overpowered the bottom of the Tanner order to close out the Leominster win.
"It's sad to end the season like this, they are a spectacular group of kids," said Wells. "Hats off to the seniors."
