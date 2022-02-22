BURLINGTON — When news broke earlier on Monday that long-time Burlington High hockey coach Bob Conceison would retire at the end of the season, the hope was his team would rise up and find a way to advance to the finals of the 29th annual Ed Cahoon tournament, a tournament named after Conceison’s predecessor.
However, Chelmsford had other ideas scoring two goals in a span of 17 seconds in the first period and never looking back in a 4-1 win at the Ice Palace on Monday night to advance to the finals to play Framingham, a 6-0 winner over Medford.
“It was kind of a microcosm of our season,” said Conceison. “It goes back to us being a young team. They were a little physically stronger on their sticks and you could see us getting frustrated. They scouted us and did a good job taking our power play away.”
Earlier in the day, Conceison wrote a four-paragraph statement announcing his decision to step down. The first paragraph read:
"After four decades working with the hockey families in Burlington, I have decided to retire from my position as Head Hockey Coach at Burlington High School at the end of this season. It has been on of my life's greatest honors to celebrate the successes and work through the challenges associated with developing a dynamic and meaningful hockey program in one of the best Division I public school leagues in the State. Just as important, however, is the feeling of personal satisfaction of seeing the multi-fceted growth of our athletes both during their time in our classroom (our locker room), and after they leave those, red, white and blue walls..."
Chelmsford took advantage of the game’s first power play and senior Adam Lizine found the back of the net on a rebound.
When Donovan Ryan tipped home a point shot 17 seconds later, Conceison called a timeout to settle things down.
Midway through the second period, Ben Morgan put home a rebound of a breakaway bid by Owen Flanagan, and Chelmsford led 3-0.
Burlington found a glimmer of hope 44 seconds into the third period when Alexander Healy finished off a pass from Will McLean to cut the lead to 3-1.
The Devils pushed through the rest of the period, but Chelmsford freshman goalie Mark Bierwirth was solid in the Lions net, making 28 saves on the night.
Owen Flanagan added an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final.
Burlington will play in the consolation game on Wednesday night against Medford, a program coached by former Boston University star Shawn Bates, who Conceison coached against in the 1993 season when Bates played for Medford High.
(0) comments
