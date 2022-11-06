MARSHFIELD — The South Shore may not be that far away from the north shore but the brand of football played at the top level appears to be far above what’s displayed on the north side of Boston these days.
For the second year in a row the Woburn High football team was overwhelmed in a first round Division 2 playoff game, losing to No. 7 seed Marshfield, 48-20. After the 10th seeded Tanners had an impressive opening drive to give them some hope, the Rams’ fast-break offense quickly transformed this into a rout.
A year ago it was a trip to West Roxbury to face Catholic Memorial, but of course, CM is an outlier especially playing in Division 2 regardless where it resides in the state. But, teams like Marshfield, Mansfield, King Philip and Bishop Feehan are certainly on an uptick at the moment with their programs.
The Rams (7-2) had size and skill and an excellent quarterback to put it all in motion. They were in synch all night. Senior Anthony Molander came as advertised and he threw for four touchdown passes and ran for another. Marshfield just got up to the line after every play and quickly came right at Woburn, not allowing the Tanners to sub or even take a breath, for that matter.
“We knew coming it that’s what they did,” said Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “They’re tough, they are a two-platoon team and the best team we’ve seen this year, by far. You don’t see that offense in the Middlesex League. We thought they would be similar to the way Wakefield does stuff but they were a little bit better at every position.”
Not helping matters for Woburn early was losing running back Bryan Ferreira for the game to an apparent ankle injury after the opening touchdown drive. Ferreira had five carries for 26 yards, but went down after a twisting 12-yard carry that got the Tanners to the Marshfield six and never returned.
Ryan Lush scored from the two and Marc Cutone kicked the extra point to give Woburn a 7-0 lead.
“That was a good start, that’s why we took the ball,” said Belcher. “But, it got away from us.”
A good kickoff return gave Marshfield fine field position near midfield. A pair of 13-yard rushes with their patented up tempo quickly had Woburn retreating. The eight-play drive, all on the ground, was capped by a three-yard touchdown run and a 7-7 tie.
The Tanners were not able to answer and went three-and-out. Marshfield then went to the air on its third play on the ensuing series. Molander found has receiver sophomore Charlie Carroll in stride for a 60-yard touchdown pass and now a 14-7 now late in the first quarter.
Without Ferreira the Tanners were not able to get their offense in gear again. On their next series they also went three-and-out.
The Woburn defense put up a fight in the second quarter and forced Marshfield to convert a fourth and seven on its next drive. But, it ultimately still led to its third straight touchdown and a 21-7 lead.
Woburn finally got a first down thanks to a pass from Brett Tuzzolo to Jalen Merlain and tough four-yard first-down pickup run by fullback Mike Doherty. But, three straight incompletions into tight coverage forced yet another punt.
Molander had two big runs in the next series on quarterback draws. He finished it off with a five-yard run with 2:30 left in the half. The Rams also scored with :12 left on Molander’s second TD pass to Carroll from 19 yards out for a 33-7 halftime bulge.
It was pretty much a double score for the home team as it got the second-half kickoff and clicked on Molander’s third touchdown pass of the night, a 37-yarder to Nic Cupples to stretch it to 40-7.
The Tanners responded to that score with an impressive 80-yard scoring drive. Tuzzolo had three completions in the series. The first to Doherty for 13 yards picked up one first down. Lush was finding some space running the ball and moved the chains to near midfield.
Tuzzolo connected with Merlain on back-to-back throws. The second was for 39 yards as Merlain tight-roped the left sideline to just get in the end zone for the touchdown. Cutone’s kick hit the upright, but the Tanners were still hanging in there competing, trimming the score to 40-13.
The positivity lasted only as long as the next Marshfield series. The Rams had to overcome two penalties and a sack by Jorge Morales. Molander to Carroll resulted for 48 yards and a score as the Rams’ receiver broke two tackles to get into the end zone making it a 48-13 game.
The fourth quarter was played in running time. Lush showed his speed by outrunning everyone for a 61-yard score for Woburn’s third touchdown of the game. But, with the clock now always moving, three Marshfield first downs ran out the remaining time to end the game.
“Lush is more than adequate skill position guy,” praised Belcher. “He doesn’t get a lot of work there during the week, but there are plays that we try to have ready if Bryan is out. Ryan Lush deserves a pat on the back, popping in at a new position and he did well for us.”
Woburn (5-4) will be home on Thursday in a “non-playoff” game against Concord-Carlisle (5-4) at 6 p.m. C-C was also in the Division 2 playoffs but lost to No. 1 seed Milford, 42-13.
