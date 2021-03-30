WOBURN — Another outstanding performance by the defense of the Burl-ington High football team, combined with two first-half scores, was good enough this time to translate into its first winning effort of the season.
While the Red Devils defense allowed just one first-half score, its offense put up two first-half scoring drives to take a halftime lead. Then the defense preserved the lead throughout the second half, to allow Burlington to come away with a 12-7 victory over Stoneham, in a game played at Woburn High on Saturday night.
The Red Devils prevailed in part due to a fine running game led by Ray McGillivray with 20 carries for 66 rushing yards, and Sam Doherty with 32 rushing yards on eight carries. Burlington’s defense, however, played a major role as well, by forcing two turnovers and stopping four Stoneham drives in the second half.
“I felt our offensive line played phenomenal tonight, and Sam (Doherty) and Ryan (McGillivray) reaped the benefits of how well our line played,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “It was a total team effort and everyone played aggressive. Our tremendous improvement from last week to this week is what I’m proud of the most.”
True to form the Spartans kept the ball almost exclusively on the ground, and got good efforts from Chris Dragone (12 carries, 72 rushing yards) and Nate Nazarian (seven carries, 44 rushing yards). But while Stoneham could only score once, its defense couldn’t stop the Burlington running game in the first half.
“Burlington executed and threw the ball really well, and their receivers were catching the ball and making plays,” said Stoneham coach Bob Almeida. “Burlington was more physical up front than we expected and fast on defense, and offensively we just made way too many mistakes.”
Interestingly enough, the Red Devils received the opening kickoff, and started a 10-play, 71-yard scoring drive by passing on seven of the 10 plays. Burlington sophomore quarterback Nick Berg-lund initially completed five straight passes to Matt Pinkham to help move the ball down to the Stoneham 19-yard line.
Then on the next play Berglund completed yet another toss to Pinkham, which he caught up the middle at the five-yard line and waltzed into the end zone for the score, to give the Red Devils a quick 6-0 lead.
“We just took what Stoneham’s defense was giving us, passing on most of the plays on that first drive,” said MacKay in explaining his strategy to come out throwing. “We saw what a couple of their defenders were doing, so we came out passing, and were able to move the ball effectively down the field that way.”
After Matt Pinkham recovered a fumble to end Stoneham’s first possession and an exchange of punts, the Red Devils got the ball back on its own 42-yard line late in the first quarter. This time Burlington started an 11-play, 58-yard scoring drive extending into the second quarter by running the ball on eight of the 11 plays.
While Berglund sparked the drive by completing passing to Tim Vadnais and Matt Pinkham for 15 and 13 yards respectively, McGillivray ran the ball five times in six plays to move the ball to the Stoneham one-yard line. He then took the next carry up the middle into the end zone for the score, to extend Burlington’s lead to 12-0.
“It was something I was seeing in their defense that compelled us to attack more on the ground on that series,” said MacKay. “Ryan (McGillivray) was fresh since he hadn’t carry the ball much before that drive, so that’s why we went with him for every run on that drive, and he did a great job.”
The Spartans responded by launching their lone scoring drive, which covered 56 yards in seven plays. The key play was a 28-yard burst by Dragone, which along with several short runs moved the ball to the Burlington four-yard line.
Then Nazarian took the next carry around left end, and into the end zone for the score. Joshua Nardone’s extra-point kick cut Stoneham’s deficit to 12-7 halfway through the second quarter.
But after the Red Devils had to punt on their next possession, Burlington’s defense stepped up and stopped the Spartans next drive just past midfield as the first half ended.
Burlington’s defense continued to shine in the third quarter. It stopped a Stoneham bid to go for it on fourth-and-one at midfield, then forced a three-and-out to get the ball back just past the 50-yard line.
After the Red Devils gave up the ball on downs at the Stoneham 20 as the third quarter ended, the Spartans launched a serious bid to score and take the lead. Several short runs by Nazarian and quarterbacks James Scally and Jason Nutting helped the Spartans move down to the Burlington 18-yard line.
But on a fourth-and-three from there, Scally hesitated for a bit, then threw a pass to Dragone in the right corner of the end zone. Dragone bobbled the ball as he tried to haul it in, and by the time he secured the ball he was ruled out of bounds, to end the drive and give Burlington the ball back.
“We had a potential touchdown pass where our receiver was wide open but our quarterback didn’t throw it until it was too late,” said Almeida. “We also put the ball on the ground and lost two fumbles, and Burlington stopped us on fourth down twice. So overall they outplayed us tonight.”
The Spartans had two more possessions in the fourth quarter, but Burlington’s defense forced a fumble which Matt Pinkham recovered at midfield. Then after the Red Devils fumbled the ball back to Stoneham with a minute left, Burlington defense stopped the Spartans on four straight plays and then ran out the clock.
“Our defense was aggressive and outstanding giving up just seven points, and they were phenomenal tonight and I’m so proud of their perseverance and attitude,” said MacKay. “Nick (Berglund) also played really aggressive tonight, and his improvement from last week to this week was astronomical.”
Burlington next will be in action on Saturday when it meets Wakefield at Landrigan Field (11 a.m.).
