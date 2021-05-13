WOBURN — In a close battle that had three lead changes, some big hits, and aggressive base running by both teams, the Woburn High softball team ultimately rallied back to win, 8-7, over Reading at Library Park on Tuesday.
Woburn had to climb back from an early five-run deficit and a one-run hole in the late going, to take advantage of some breaks to still come out on top in the end.
The Tanners came back from its first deficit by scoring one or two runs in four straight innings to take a one-run lead. Then down a run late Woburn scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, to come away with the victory.
The Tanners didn’t even need a hit to score the winning run in the seventh inning. Corie Doherty led off with a walk and advanced to third on two wild pitches. Cora Soderquist walked and stole second, and after a fielder’s choice with Doherty out at the plate, Soderquist scored on a wild pitch to give Woburn the win.
Soderquist, Woburn’s No. 9 hitter, got on base four times on a double, a single, and two walks. Jenna Taylor chipped in a triple and two singles as the pair combined for five of Woburn’s seven hits. With the win, Woburn’s record remains perfect at 3-0.
“We got runners on base, stole some bases to get in scoring position, and then came up with some big hits,” said Woburn coach Courtney Sigsbury. “We’re a senior team, but our two juniors Cora Soderquist and Jenna Taylor were the ones that came up huge and won it for us today, and I’m happy for them.”
The Lady Rockets also had seven hits, but after collecting four hits and five in the first two innings only got three hits and two more runs the rest of the way. Jackie Malley led the offense with three hits. Brooke Naczas, Grace Weston, and Emily Goodhue all pitched for Reading, but its record fell to 0-3.
“We got some runs early, but even when we were ahead 5-0 I knew we didn’t have it won,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “We didn’t get a lot of hits after the second inning, and we didn’t play well in the field. We kept battling, but we made too many mistakes later on that helped Woburn still win the game.”
The Lady Rockets were more ready to play early on by scoring twice in the top of the first inning. After Emily Martel and Megan Wilkes led off with base hits, the runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch, Caroline Higgins reached on an error that allowed both runners to score, and give Reading a 2-0 lead.
Then the Lady Rockets rallied with two outs to score three more runs in the top of the second inning. After Val Maffeo and Martel both walked, Wilkes doubled to left to drive in Maffeo. Then Malley reached on an infield hit, and on the play both runners came around to score, and extend Reading’s lead to 5-0.
“I don’t know if we didn’t come ready to play, but Reading is a great hitting team, and when we made a few errors they jumped on us quick 5-0,” said Sigsbury. “But just like they took advantage of our miscues, we started chipping away by taking advantage of their miscues in the bottom of the second inning.”
The Tanners did indeed chip away and started to come back in the bottom of the second. Taylor singled and both Clara Horton and Tiffany Bryant walked to load the bases. Soderquist reached on an infield hit which allowed Taylor to score.
In the third inning Bella Sgroi led off for Woburn with a single to right, and advanced to third on a base hit to left by Taylor, who then stole second. Then with two outs Bryant reached on an error which allowed Sgroi and Taylor to score, and cut Woburn’s deficit to 5-3.
The comeback continued in the fourth inning for the Tanners when Soderquist walked, stole second, and scored on a single to left by Grace Sgroi, and slice Reading’s lead to 5-4.
In the fifth, Horton was hit by a pitch, stole second, and scored when Doherty reached on an error. Then after Doherty stole second, Soderquist delivered a double to left to score Doherty, and give Woburn a 6-5 lead.
But the Lady Rockets were not done just yet. In the top of the sixth inning after Martel reached on an error, Malley sliced a triple to left to drive home Martel. Then Malley scored on a ground out to give Reading back a 7-6 lead.
But the Tanners came back yet again in the home half of the fifth when Grace Sgroi reached on an error, and came around to score on a triple to left by Soderquist to tie the game at 7-7.
Woburn pitcher Morgan Barmash retired Reading in order with two strike-outs in the top of the seventh inning, to keep the game deadlocked and set the stage for Woburn’s winning rally in the bottom half to finally secure the win.
After the game Sigsbury praised her team’s ability to come back from down five runs early on, and still get through some tough spots to still come out on top.
“We could have packed it in early down 5-0, but we never gave up and kept chipping away, and did enough later in the game to come back and win,” said Sigsbury. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was a good win after being down five runs early in the game. I’m proud of the way we came back and happy for them.”
The next game for both teams is on Saturday when Reading hosts Woburn at 10 a.m.
