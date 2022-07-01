STONEHAM — One of the facts rarely brought up regarding the Road to Williamsport is that it has occasional potholes.
The Woburn District 13 major Little League baseball team (12-year-olds) hit one right out of the gate in the form of Stoneham pitcher Nick DeSano. The tall righthander spun a one-hitter as Stoneham won the opening game in Pool A in the district tournament, 3-0, last night at McCarthy Field.
DeSano allowed just one scratch single while tossing a complete game and also setting in motion a three-run Stoneham fourth, with a leadoff double.
Richard Cooke pitched a strong game for Woburn, aside from the fateful fourth. He allowed five hits in five and two-thirds innings, walking nobody and striking out 10.
Once Cooke reached 85 pitches, Ryan Forsythe came on and got the last out in the top of the sixth inning.
"We played a tough game against a really tough team and a very good pitcher," said Woburn manager Jason Basile. "It's unfortunate we lost because my team did nothing wrong, we made no mistakes. We hit the ball, unfortunately it was right at them, every time we hit it."
Woburn won the coin toss and chose to be the home team. Cooke got the Tanners off to a blazing start with three consecutive strikeouts.
In the bottom of the first, Woburn had the first of its two baserunners when Lucas Lilley reached on an error. DeSano got the next two batters to quickly end the threat.
Cooke retired the side in order again in the second inning, getting his fourth strikeout, and DeSano answered by striking out the side in the bottom of the second, setting the tone for the game.
"They had a very efficient pitcher, he worked the strike zone," said Basile, of DeSano. "We were swinging at strikes, we were doing our job, we just couldn't get past it."
Stoneham got its first hit in the top of the third, a one-out single by Connor Benbow. Cooke responded with consecutive strikeouts to leave Benbow stranded at first.
After Woburn went quietly, again, in the third, Stoneham made its move in the top of the fourth, pushing across three runs on four hits, including two for extra bases.
DeSano got it started with a leadoff double. He went to third on a dropped pitch and scored on a one-out, infield single by Nick Billings.
There were two outs, and Billings on second, when Nick LeBeau hit a double into the gap in left-center to make it a 2-0 game. Alex Tsanoulos followed with an RBI-single for a 3-0 Spartan lead.
Lilley started off the Woburn fourth with a screaming line drive, but it was right at DeSano, who caught it as a means of self-defense, if nothing else.
Mia Basile followed with the only Woburn hit of the game. DeSano sawed her off with an inside pitch, but Basile got around enough to send the ball down the third base line, along the edge of the grass. Basile had to hustle down the line to beat it out, and she did.
Conor Haggerty put the ball in play, but it led to a force at second, before DeSano ended the threat with another strikeout.
"He had a foot on everyone in height, so (the pitch) was coming in at a tough angle," said Jason Basile. "He was good."
The last two innings belonged to the pitchers, with each side going down in order in the fifth and sixth innings. DeSano struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth.
With only one walk in the game, by either side, and DeSano facing only two batters over the minimum, the game moved along at a brisk pace, lasting a little over an hour.
"That was the quickest game I have ever been a part of," said Woburn assistant coach Mike Haggerty. "Two good pitchers throwing it. We wish we were on the other end of it, but what can you do."
Woburn will resume district play on Tuesday (5:45 p.m.) when it hosts Weston at Weafer Park.
