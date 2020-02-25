BELMONT — This was the team most followers of Middlesex League boys basketball always thought Belmont had the capability of being. And that is scary good.
The Marauders had way too many weapons for Reading and they always play well at home it seems. They put a complete, total high-octane offensive effort together last night as they humbled the Rockets, 87-45, in a Division 1 North first round tournament game played at Wenner Field House.
Belmont (17-4), the No. 3 seed, had three players score 20 or more points as there were just no Reading defensive answers for Preston Jackson-Stephens (25 points), Mac Annus (21) or Tim Minicozzi (21). Reading is a team that prides itself on defense as the Rockets gave up just a hair over 50 points per game this season. But, Belmont plays at a different level.
“They are a real good team and they have three kids who are exceptional players in our league,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “That’s why they get the accolades they deserve. They did a good job and hats off to them.”
Reading (10-11), the No. 14 seed, may have also been blown out in the first meeting here back in January (84-46) but the Rockets nearly upset the Marauders at Hawkes Field House earlier this month, losing, 45-44. Belmont certainly looked like that team in January against Reading than the team that barely escaped Hawkes Field House.
“Maybe the energy (of playing at home) and maybe they just had a good night,” said Morrissey. “If they have a couple of more good nights like that, they are going to end up where they want to get to.”
Reading co-captain Taylor Marchant finished off his RMHS career with another outstanding game for the Rockets. The senior point guard led the way with 18 points. He singlehandedly kept his team in the game in the first quarter. Belmont jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but Marchant scored nine of Reading’s 11 points from then to the end of the quarter to leave it just a 16-11 Belmont lead.
“(Marchant) played great,” said Morrissey. “The last half of the season he’s played fantastic. And I am thankful to Colin (DuRoss), Alex (Dean), Timmy (Sahagian) and Tommy (Carter) and Cole (Tully) who all represented us pretty well.”
Belmont’s press was causing problems most of the night for the Rockets. In the second quarter it delivered a knockout blow with the turnovers being cashed in for points. Belmont outscored Reading 19-7 in the second quarter as Annus and Jackson-Stephens were taking control of the game.
Annus, who hit a Middlesex League record 12 3-pointers in a tournament game last year, drained four on the night. He hit three in the first half to go with 14 points in the half. Jackson-Stephens had nine points doing most of his damage at the rim in transition or in the half-court.
Belmont led 35-18 at the half and it would only get worse in the third quarter for Reading.
Minicozzi started getting into a rhythm for Belmont with 14 points while Jackson-Stephen went for 12 in the quarter. Belmont was scoring every which way possible: hitting threes, scoring in transition and converting in the half-court offense. It was a run-away-and-hide quarter for the Marauders for a 68-35 lead after three and that was, as they say, was that.
Cole Tully hit a pair of 3-pointers for Reading to highlight the Rockets’ final eight minutes. A lot of the younger players got some tournament playing time and despite the lopsided loss, it is a bright future ahead for the Rockets.
Playing in the tournament for the second straight year was a bonus and a nice accomplishment to the season.
“It’s been our goal all year,” said Morrissey. “You want to win the league championship and/or make the tournament. And if you can’t win one, you want the other one, and we did.”
Next year could lead to even better things than simply making the tournament with a .500 record. There are skilled young players returning and Reading always brings toughness up front so the Rockets could be a team to watch.
“The program is in healthy shape,” said Morrissey. “I think these (seniors) get some credit for that going down to camps and stuff and getting future generations to play a lot of basketball. So the program is in very healthy shape.”
Belmont moves on to host No. 6 seed Billerica (which beat Somerville) on Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.