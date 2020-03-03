WATERTOWN — The season came to a heartbreaking end for the Reading High girls hockey team who left it all on the ice against a tough Braintree team.
The Wamps, the No. 3 seed defeated the 19th seeded Lady Rockets 2-0 Saturday night at John Ryan Arena in the MIAA Division 1 Girls state hockey first round.
Despite being out-shot 45-19 in the game, Reading never quit and had some good quality chances of their own, unfortunately they couldn’t capitalize as Braintree goalie Ella Foley came up big for her team.
“I don’t think we ever gave up,” said Reading coach Alexa Hingston. “They [Braintree] are a good team and you can’t underestimate them. We just couldn’t seem to connect and bury our chances. It stings for the seniors and we are going to miss them. Unfortunately, we couldn’t bury the puck when we had the chances.”
The star of the game for Reading though was junior goalie Casey Machera, who stood on her head playing one the best games of her career. Machera finished the game with 43 saves and kept her team in the game the whole time.
In the second period alone, Braintree had 19 shots on net, with Machera saving all but one to keep her team within striking distance.
“Casey [Machera] saved us tonight,” said Hingston. “She played outstanding and stood on her behind out there for us.”
Reading came into the game as the underdog but the Lady Rockets proved right from the start they were there to compete and were playing right alongside Braintree for the majority of the first period.
With a little over five minutes to play in the first period, the Wamps got their first power-play chance of the game and that is where Machera came up with three huge saves to help Reading kill the penalty.
In the second period, Braintree came out firing and had five quick shots where Machera again made save after save keeping the game scoreless.
Though Reading didn’t have as many chances as the Wamps, it made the most out the ones it did have but just couldn’t bury the puck.
At 6:45 of the second period, the Wamps broke through for the game’s first goal. After passes from Ella Woods and Maggie Doherty, senior Stella Shea buried the shot just past Machera to give Braintree a 1-0 lead.
Shortly after Braintree scored, the Lady Rockets got their first power-play chance of the game and were looking to make something happen. Despite getting a few shots on net, Braintree killed off the penalty holding onto their 1-0 lead.
Braintree had 19 shots in the second period, giving Machera a whopping 29 saves through the first two periods of play.
Early in the third period, Reading got its second power-play chance and with only 10 minutes left in the game, it knew this would be the time to score.
The Lady Rockets nearly tied the game at one during the power play when sophomore Maddie Rzepka passed across ice to senior captain Sydney Conte, who fired on net. Foley made an outstanding save on keeping Reading off the board.
The penalty was killed off by the Wamps and shortly after they scored a huge insurance goal to take a 2-0 lead.
At 7:53 of the third period, Maggie Burchill feed Abbey Holland a perfect pass where she scored top corner to give Braintree a 2-0 lead.
Reading pulled thegoalie with two minutes left with one last chance to make something happen, but the Wamps kept the Lady Rockets off the scoreboard and ending Reading’s season.
Braintree will now advance to the quarterfinals and will take on either Arlington or Needham.
