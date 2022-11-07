READING — The third-seeded Reading High field hockey team defeated Silver Lake, 5-0, Saturday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32.
The Lady Rockets (14-2-3), the No. 3 seed, will host 14th seeded Oliver Ames (11-6-2) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
With the score 1-0 after the first half, Reading turned on the heat in the second half scoring four goals with three of them coming from mid-fielder Autumn Mathews, who had a tremendous game.
“It was a really great game,” said Reading coach Taylor Reynolds. “It took us a second to get going. I think maybe it was tournament nerves, but we had a really long week of practice and we needed to brush off the cobwebs. But, once we got going it was fantastic and we are really looking forward to continuing on and we are lucky to have another home game as well.”
Reading had its offense clicking in the second half of the game after a slower first half. The Lady Rockets put 20 shots on Silver Lake goalie Emma Marquart and 17 corners in the game and converted two of their goals from there.
Reynolds was proud of her team’s effort and attributes a lot of it to Mathews who helped motivate the team.
“In the first half, there were a couple mistakes Autumn (Mathews) was making,” said Reynolds. “She came off the field, we talked for a second and she went back out there in the second half and absolutely lit it up. She is truly our spark plug and it was clear without her on right away, that is why the first half was like that. With her coming out strong in the second half, it lit a fire under everyone and we ran with it from there.”
Even though Reading had a slower offensive start in the first quarter, it still came out hungry earning the first corner of the game a little over a minute in.
Ava Goodwin made a great shot, but Marquart made a great save to keep Reading off the board.
Reading was controlling most of the play in the first and on its fourth corner, Goodwin didn’t miss this time as she buried a shot home to give Reading a 1-0 lead with five minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Lady Rockets came out in the second quarter trying to build off their lead, but the Lakers defense did a great job at limiting the amount of shots Reading was taking.
After a back and forth quarter with Reading having a few chances, Silver Lake got its first corner of the game and Reading goalie Myles Lakin made a nice save on his first shot on goal of the game.
Reading had two more corners to close out the half, but was unable to capitalize as it ended the first half up 1-0.
The Lakers came out more aggressive in the second half, but so did Reading.
Silver Lake came out and got a corner early on, where Lakin again made a solid save as Reading was holding tight to a 1-0 lead.
Later in the third quarter on their 11th corner of the game junior Natalie Wall made a perfect pass over to Goodwin who passed in front to Libby Quinn. Quinn fired one home to put Reading up 2-0.
Later in the third when a scramble broke out in front of the net, Mathews was able to sneak one in to give Reading the 3-0 lead with time winding down.
That was just the start for Mathews as 30 seconds into the fourth quarter, she scored a beautiful goal on a pass by Goodwin to pad Reading’s lead to 4-0.
Reading was able to change the pace of the game in a hurry as Mathews helped turn the offense around.
With less than five minutes to go in the game, Mathews went for the hat trick and got it as she scored on a corner.
It was a well-played game by Reading and Reynolds hopes her team can use this momentum going into the next one.
“It will be so nice to have another home game,” said Reynolds. “It is a huge advantage and we have such great fans and supporters. Hopefully we will be able to keep this going.”
