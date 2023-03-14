WOBURN — One step beyond.
After getting knocked out in the Elite 8, last year, the Woburn High girls' basketball team, and their captains, made good on their mission to go further, this year.
The Tanners are headed to the Final 4 following a 54-36 victory over Winchester, before a packed house, full of supporters for both teams, Friday night at Torrice Gym.
The third-seeded Tanners (22-1) will not have to wait long for their semifinal game, as they head to Newton South Monday (6 p.m.) to take on two-seed Bishop Feehan (19-4) at 6 p.m.
This is a rematch with the Shamrocks, whom Woburn rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat, 74-71, at the Comcast Tourney on Feb. 19 in Woburn.
Last Friday, the Red & Black won the first quarter, 15-14, but Woburn's depth and defensive intensity slowly took over from there. Winchester fought as long as it could before the Tanners pulled away with a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter.
This Elite 8 game also featured a matchup of the Middlesex Liberty's co-MVPs. Cyndea Labissiere continued to be one of Woburn's tournament catalysts with 17 points, while junior Emily Collins, already Winchester's all-time leading scorer, fought for every one of her 16 points.
For Winchester (16-7), it was a sad but satisfying end to a season that saw the Red & Black jump out to a 12-2 start, garner an 11th seed in the state tournament, and an enormous victory over sixth seed Framingham in the Round of 16.
"We just tried to play our game," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. "We like to play fast, we like to get after it, we like to defend. When we spur our defense into our offense, create pace and run bodies at them, we are a very good team."
It was the third time the teams faced each other, and as the Reading girls proved against Lexington, it's hard to beat the same team three times in a season. Woburn, this year, is a different kind of animal.
"We knew who they were, but it doesn't matter because they know who we are," said Winchester coach Sam Mosley. "They capitalized a little better than we did today."
The Tanners quickly moved out to a 9-2 lead, sparked by a Labissiere driving layup and the first of four 3-pointers by Amber Hayden. The Red & Black responded with a 9-2 run, featuring triples from guards Ceci Kelcourse and Tatum Kenrich, to tie the game at 11. Collins got her two baskets to get Winchester the 15-14 lead after one.
"We came out flying early, and then they settled in a little bit and started making some shots," said Sullivan. "Winchester is a good team, they are here for a reason. They are very well-coached and they've got some excellent players."
There was not much scoring in the first four minutes of the second quarter, until Labissiere scored to ignite an 11-2 run with 4:32 left before halftime.
The Tanners were experiencing some foul trouble so a couple starters had to sit a bit and the bench stepped up. Riley Morgan hit a baseline jumper to keep the momentum going, and then came buckets from Mckenna Morrison, Hannah Surrette and Meghan Qualey.
After getting six baskets in the first quarter, the Red & Black did not get any in the second. Two free throws each from Brooke Schrule and Collins was all they had to show for their work. Surrette knocked down a trey from straight away to give Woburn a 28-19 lead at the half.
"We talked about it, whoever is on the court, no matter if they are starting five or off the bench, they all work hard," said Mosley. "We see it on film. It doesn't matter if it's two minutes or 32 minutes, Woburn has a very good program."
"I thought our bench stepped up in the second quarter," said Sullivan. "We had people in foul trouble. I thought girls like Jayelyn Cunniff, Riley Morgan, Brooke Tuzzolo, and Hannah Surrette were unbelievable, giving us huge minutes."
After Winchester's Claire English got the first basket of the third quarter, cutting the lead to seven, Hayden delivered back-to-back threes to push the lead up to 13 (34-21), less than two minutes in. The lead stayed in the low double-digits for the remainder of the third quarter
This game seemed to revolve around the Woburn senior captains, and they delivered again during the 9-0 run in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach. Labissiere sandwiched two driving layups around Hayden's fourth 3-pointer, and Surrette hit both ends of a one-and-one. Qualey, the fourth co-captain, did her usual strong work against Collins and English inside, along with sophomore Shannon McCarthy.
"Amber hit some shots tonight, Hannah Surrette gave us some big baskets, C (Cyndea) getting down hill, I thought was tremendous," said Sullivan. "They are a big, strong, physical team. Collins is a tremendous player and we did a good job on her. and Meghan Qualey was outstanding on her."
Labissiere has been like a player possessed in the tournament, and yes, it does have something to do with winning co-MVP. She sees it as a reflection of her team, and she wants to do even more now to help them achieve their goals.
"Getting that (co-MVP) was an honor and I want to do this for my team," said Labissiere, of what has inspired her amazing play in the tournament. "Everyone has worked so hard for this, all season. Sometimes it's hard, and you don't get the calls you want, but you have to keep on pushing. I have my teammates there to outlet to when I can't get to the basket."
Winchester and Collins never stopped trying to come back in the fourth quarter, but the hole was way too deep for a rally
"We gave up 15 in the first quarter, and then we gave up 21 the rest of the game," said Sullivan. "The defense, clamping down, did a nice job, and when we get stops, and we can run, we are a very good team.
"Hopefully we can keep it going," said Sullivan, who also wanted to point out the amazing contributions of assistant coach Bill Cantillon, junior varsity coach Michael Fowle, and freshman coaches Adam Lapon and Shawn Cronin. "At this point in the season, every team is good, it's just a matter of who plays better."
Now that the Tanners have reached the Final 4, one level past last year, they are in position to achieve the rest of their goals.
"It's a team effort that we work on every day in practice, and we are ready for this," said Labissiere, of advancing deep into the tournament. "You know how it feels when you lose, then once you finally win, it feels good. I don't want to feel that losing feeling again."
