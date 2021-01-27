READING — Led by sophomore Sophia Isbell’s dominant performance in the all-around competition, the Reading High Gymnastics team earned its first win of the season.
Isbell’s cumulative score of 37.15 guided the Lady Rockets to a convincing 139.65-120.75 win over Woburn in Saturday’s gymnastics meet at Reading Gymnastics Academy. The Tanners, who suffered their first loss of the season, fell to 2-1 overall.
The Lady Rockets (1-1) will return to the mat on Friday night where they’ll face Melrose at the YMCA Metro North Gym.
“We performed much better than last week, given the fact that we were able to practice and fine tune our routines,” said Reading coach Zach Stein. “(Sophia) Isbell had a great meet, and all the girls really had a strong performance. We still have a lot of work to do on our routines on bars, but we’re getting closer to where we ultimately want to be.”
Isbell scored a 9.4 on vault, a solid score of 9.0 on bars, a solid score of 9.2 on the balance beam and rounded out her performance with a 9.55 on floor.
Other top performers for the Lady Rockets included Laura Yatsuhashi, who posted an 8.85 on vault, followed by fellow all-around competitor Hannah Whitney with an 8.7.
Also recording a high score on bars for the Lady Rockets was Avery Abate with an 8.7. Rachel Spezzaferro recorded scores of 8.8 on both the beam and on floor along with Whitney’s score of 8.75 on beam followed by an 8.8 on floor.
In the losing effort, the Tanners were led by Lauren Ouellette with an 8.4 on the balance beam while Kiara Napuri posted an 8.2 on vault followed with a score of 8.05 on floor. Also on floor, Sara Abreu put up an 8.3 while Cora Soderquist managed an 8.05 on vault.
“We were missing a couple of our key gymnasts, and we had to move some people around to fill the spaces in different events,’’ said Woburn coach Colleen Morrison. “Lauren Ouellette competed in the all-around and she upgraded her skills. We had a lot of new people competing, and also tried many new skills. The girls competed and they went out there and gave it their best effort out there.”
The Tanners, will travel to Wakefield on Saturday afternoon.
Reading 139.65, Woburn 120.75
Vault: Sophia Isbell (R) 9.4; Laura Yatsuhashi (R) 8.85; Hannah Whitney (R) 8.7.
Bars: Sophia Isbell (R) 9.0; Avery Abate (R) 8.7; Rachel Spezzaferro (R) 7.4; Lauren Ouellette (R) 7.4.
Beam: Sophia Isbell (R) 9.2; Rachel Spezzaferro (R) 8.8; Hannah Whitney (R) 8.75.
Floor: Sophia Isbell (R) 9.55; Hannah Whitney (R) 8.85; Rachel Spezzaferro (R) 8.8.
