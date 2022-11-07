The Woburn High boys' soccer team's tournament experience was exciting, but all too brief, as Chelsea scored in the ninth minute of overtime to upend the Tanners, 2-1, in an MIAA Div. 2 State tournament Preliminary Round game, Saturday at WMHS Stadium.
Wander De Pina Alves took a through ball from Jefferson Ruiz and beat Woburn goalie Jonathan Mearls with a shot into the upper right side of the net, with 1:10 left before the end of the first of two, 10-minute golden goal overtimes.
The Tanners had a golden opportunity for their golden goal, when they were awarded with penalty kick, after a player was taken down in the box, in the second minute of overtime. However, the shot went over the net, keeping the Red Devils in the game.
Chelsea began to put pressure on the Woburn defense towards the end of the first overtime, and Mearls made four saves, before the Red Devils finally got an open look for De Pina Alves.
"It's disappointing, we had opportunities, their keeper made a few good saves, and so did ours," said Woburn coach Roy Gomes. "The game was pretty even, but I thought we had the better of the chances, but obviously it takes only one chance when it comes to the golden goal. We didn't put ours away, and they put theirs away."
Mearls, a talented freshman, got the call to start in net after senior Will Connors got hurt during warmups. He responded with an outstanding performance, making 20 saves in all.
Chelsea struck suddenly, in the seventh minute, to take a 1-0 lead. De Pina Alves rolled a ball from the right corner towards the middle of the 18. Ruiz ran onto it and sent a shot along the ground that went in, just inside the right post, to catch the Tanners off-guard.
The Red Devils nearly made it 2-0 in the 29th minute, but Mearls made a great save on a shot by Jose Joj. The ball was crossed from the right side and Joj was left by himself outside the far post, only to be denied by Mearls.
Woburn tied the game two minutes later, on a transition goal by Matt Balleani. Freshman Neel Tulachan sent the ball ahead to Balleani through the middle of the field.
Less than two minutes later, Chelsea had another great chance, but Mearls came up with another big stop, this one on Olvan Mendez Ramos. The rebound in front of the net was put over the crossbar.
The Red Devils had one last chance before halftime, but Ruiz put this shot off the post with five minutes left.
In the second half, it was Red Devil keeper Daylin Yanes Casco who was coming up with the big saves. Yanes Casco made the first one, in the 49th minute, and then another on a direct kick.
Mearls made a great punch save with 14 minutes left in regulation, and then Yanes Casco made a punch save on a shot by Jack Parece.
"We played well today; I liked the way we played," said Gomes. "There was a lot of good stuff. I thought we were getting better throughout the season to get to this game, and when we don't finish our chances, it's disappointing, but the kids can hold their heads up high. They got better all year to get to this point."
Shortly before the game-winner, Chelsea had a corner kick from the left side. The kick went right into the goalmouth and Mearls came up with two close-in saves to deny the Red Devils one last time.
Ruiz and De Pina Alves combined to end the Tanners' hopes not long after that, taking advantage of a transition opportunity.
"Unfortunately, technical, we miss it," said Gomes. "They get it, and unfortunately we are on the short end of the stick. Good luck to them (Devils) as they go forward."
Will Connors hurt his hip right before the game, and couldn't make the start.
"He played very well, considering he just dropped in there in the last second, after the warmups," said Gomes. "He made some big stops, so did their keeper. The game was right there in the balance, too bad we are not on the right end of it."
Reading 2, Northampton 1
The Rockets barely made it into the MIAA Div. 2 state tournament, and had not won a game since Sept. 24, yet here they are, on their way to top seed Oliver Ames on Monday (6:30 p.m.) for Round of 32 action.
Reading, seeded 32nd, scored in the opening minute of each half to gain a 2-1 preliminary round victory over Northampton, Saturday afternoon at Hollingsworth Field.
The win snapped an 10-game winless streak (0-9-1) and could not have come at a better time.
"We got in on the strength of our schedule," said Reading coach Dan McGrath, whose team is now 5-11-1 on the season. "We got in but at 32 you earn a home game against a qualifier and you get this opportunity to play again, and we took advantage of it."
The Rockets went on top on what coach Dan McGrath described as the greatest goal senior Baxter McCarthy ever scored as a Rocket. Shortly after the opening kickoff, McCarthy took a pass from Thomas Gallegos down the right side, and McCarthy placed his shot into the upper left side of the net.
Northampton tied it in the 14th minute when Manuel Leyton converted a feed from Emile Roth, tying the game at 1-1, where it stayed through halftime.
In the opening minute of the second half, it was Nicolas Mirogiannis who proved opportunistic, putting away a pass from Jacob Frank.
"We had a lot of other opportunities," said McGrath.
The Rockets will be down two captains when they go to Oliver Ames, this evening, but McGrath says Reading is as healthy as can be, otherwise.
