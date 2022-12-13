READING — Any time a team graduates a league MVP and 1,000-point scorer, it’s a challenge for the next year’s team.
After Jackie Malley graduated, that was a challenge this year’s Reading High girls basketball team was going to have to face this season. With what the Lady Rockets have coming back, however, it may not be that big a reason for concern.
“Jackie was a tremendous player, leader and scorer for us, but we haven’t had to change what we do,” said fourth-year Reading High coach Kara Melillo (32-22).”Our group this year is talented and hard-working and I look forward to seeing what roles they can carve out for themselves.”
Malley is currently playing college basketball for St. Lawrence University.
Malley, while a big loss, is the only real loss of concern as Reading returns four other starters, 10 players in all, including six seniors, are returning from last year’s team that finished at 16-6, losing to Wachusett in the round of 16 in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament after opening the tournament with a win against Needham.
“Our goal is to win as many games as possible, make the state tournament and make a run,” Melillo said.
The captains are Abby Farrell (a returning starter), Jess Malley, Brianna Cirrone and Caroline Higgins, all seniors. Emily Bass and Katie Hurley are also seniors who played on last year’s team.
Junior Brooke Pulpi, a Middlesex League All-Star a year ago, is a returning starter who averaged 10.7 points per game last year and made 34 3-pointers. Ella Abreu, a junior, is another returning starter.
Sophomore Molly Trahan came on strong last year as a freshman and averaged 7.7 ppg and made 20 threes.
Anny Strong, a sophomore, was on the varsity as freshmen,
Newcomers to the team include junior Maeve O’Brien, sophomores Arianna Olivarda and Caitlin DeRosa and freshman Charlotte Robichaud.
“The preseason has gone well so far,” Melillo said. “We have a core group of returners which has been great. They already know our system and have been tremendous leaders in helping the newcomers on our team. We want to continue to improve on the little things we do both offensively and defensively.”
Reading opens the season at home on Tuesday, facing Wilmington, a team it split with in two games last year. Reading won its Middlesex League crossover game, while bowing to the Wildcats in the Wilmington Christmas vacation week tournament.
The Middlesex League Liberty Division opener is on Thursday, when the Lady Rockets host defending league champion Woburn.
“The Middlesex League is always tough and competitive,” Melillo said. “Any team can win on any night. That’s what makes it such a great league. It will be up to our players and coaches to make sure we’re ready to go for every game.”
