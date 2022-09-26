CONCORD — Taking part in the annual “Kicks for Cancer” soccer fundraiser at Concord-Carlisle High School is always a rewarding experience for all involved, but the Reading High boys' soccer team got the extra benefit of moving back into second place in the Middlesex League Liberty Division standings with a 2-1 triumph over Woburn, Saturday afternoon at White Field.
The Rockets got one goal in the first half, and another in the second, before withstanding a Tanners rally that came close to fruition.
Reading is now 4-2-0, while Woburn remains in search of its first victory of the season at 0-4-2.
"It was a win that at times was ugly, and at times we had to do what we had to do," said Reading coach Dan McGrath. "To go out there and kind of kill the game a little bit."
"It was a pretty even game, honestly," said Woburn coach Roy Gomes. "We were pressing there late for the tie, but we keep making the same mistakes, technically. We are struggling, we are not making simple clearances, we're not making simple passes."
In addition to the raffles and bake sales and other attractions for family and friends in attendance, the players where special T-shirts (blue for one team representing cancer that effects males, and pink for cancers that effect females) that have a name on the back of a relative or someone in the players' lives who have dealt with the disease. Post-game team pictures, front and back, have become a ritual.
As for the game, Reading took a 1-0 lead in the 30th minute while taking advantage of a moment of confusion among the Woburn players. It appeared that a hand ball call was about to be made while the ball was in the middle of the Tanner side of the field. When the whistle did not blow, the Rockets played on, with Shane Loughman sending a through ball to Nicolas Mirogiannis as he slipped through the defense and beat the goalie with a right-footed shot.
Woburn's best chance in the first half came when Tobi Petrakoski headed the ball off the crossbar over goalie Leo Gosdanian.
Reading took a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute, on a strange play that began with a throw-in from the right sideline. There was little reaction to the throw, and Clay Chase took advantage and snuck the ball inside the near post.
"The game was so close that one mistake costs you," said Gomes. "Give them (Rockets) credit, they stuck it in. We didn't put our chances in."
The Tanners got one goal back in the 60th minute, when central defender Rocco Gomes hit a perfect free kick from 30 yards out that went over Gosdanian's reach and underneath the crossbar, cutting the lead in half, 2-1.
"It was a tough goal to give up, I thought we were a little unorganized a little bit," said McGrath. "We should not have allowed that to happen and we had plenty of opportunities to put the game away early, and in the second half. Those are lessons that are difficult to learn, but lessons you need to learn."
Right after the goal, Woburn nearly tied the score just seconds later when Iyad Elbiz broke down the left side, only to have his bid go just wide of the left post.
Eventually Gosdanian left with an injury and Tyler Alberto finished up in goal for the Rockets, making two saves to preserve the victory.
Reading had a couple chances to add an insurance goal, but were unable to do so, while the Tanners had a chance or to to tie, but to no avail.
"I liked the way they battled back," said Gomes. "They got their spirits up and they almost came back. We had a great chance to tie but Ayid just missed at the back post, but it is what it is."
Regardless of the final outcome, both teams were happy to be a part of the festivities on what turned out to be a perfect fall day.
"It didn't happen today for us but the boys' spirits were lifted," said Gomes. "We came together today for a better purpose - not just for us as a team - playing for ‘Kicks for Cancer’ and the names on their backs."
"On a day like today, we'll take a win and sit back and relax, proud to be a part of it," said McGrath. "We had two good goals and we'll take them."
