READING — Replacing a local legend is never easy, but new Reading High girls’ swimming coach Lianne Bradley is certainly up to the challenge.
Following the retirement of longtime RMHS Hall of Fame Coach Lois Margeson in the off-season, Bradley inherits a squad that has captured 17 Middlesex League titles along with four overall Division 2 state titles.
Bradley is no stranger to Reading High girls swimming as she was as a key contributor to the program under both Margeson and now retired assistant coach Neil Gillis from 2002-05.
Participating in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle races, Bradley, then known as Lianne Nihan, earned three-time Middlesex League All-Star honors. She was captain in her senior year and was also a part of the 4x400 relay team that qualified for states.
“It’s not easy replacing someone like coach Margeson, because she was the only coach in the program that began in (1988),’’ said Bradley. “I’m very excited to have this opportunity to coach the team that I swam for when I was in high school. I’m very much looking forward to working with all of the swimmers in the Fall II season.”
Following graduation in 2006, Bradley, 32, continued her swimming career at the collegiate level as a member Springfield College swimming program,
Bradley, who earned her undergraduate degree in 2010, pursued her masters’ in special education and is currently a special education inclusion teacher at the Joyce Middle School in Woburn.
A member of the Eastern Mass Swimming Officials Association since 2010, she also coaches the Bluefins club team at the Burbank YMCA and is currently the head coach of the Austin Prep co-ed swim team.
During her seven-year stint at Austin Prep, Bradley has posted an impressive career mark of 57-15. In addition she’s led the Cougars to six Catholic Central Large League meet titles as well as four regular season outright championships.
Bradley’s family also has deep coaching roots in the Reading community as her father Gary Nihan, was the head coach of the Rockets’ football program from 1986-90 while also being a physical education teacher for 22 years in the town’s public school system. He’s also enshrined in the Reading High Hall of Fame as the “Cliff Allen Award” winner for his invaluable contributions to athletics in the town.
“It’s great to be back coaching at Reading High, and I really feel that things have gone full circle for me,’’ said Nihan. “I know most of the girls from when I coached them when they swam for the Bluefins when they were younger. The Middlesex League is one of the most competitive leagues in the state, and I’m definitely embracing that challenge.”
As soon as the coaching vacancy was posted, Bradley sought out the position and was highly recommended by both Gillis and Margeson.
Bradley plans on carrying on Margeson’s team bonding traditions and activities both on and off the pool that contributed to the program’s success over the years.
“I remember when I swam for coach Margeson, she would have all of these awesome team building activities,’’ said Bradley. “We would chase (pumpkins) in the pool and have other fun competitions at practices that would motivate us as a team. She was also great on helping us improve on our techniques that cut our times in competing events.”
As for assistants, Bradley hired Cassie (Bryant) Tobey, another RMHS swimming alum, who captained the team during her senior year in 2002 before graduating in 2003.
“It’s great having Cassie as an assistant,’’ said Bradley. “She was the captain of the swim team when I was a freshman, and I’m definitely looking forward to be working with her.”
With the swimming season in the Middlesex League delayed to the Fall II season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all meets will be “virtual” while the Lady Rockets will have limited practices at the Burbank YMCA.
“There was a bit of a concern on whether or not there was going to be a swimming season because there were some teams that weren’t sure if they could have pool access,’’ said Bradley. “All of the Middlesex League teams have pool access for practices and meets, and due to COVID-19 restrictions, all meets will be virtual.”
In addition, no spectators will be allowed to view the meets and swimmers will not have locker room access. During the Fall II season, dual meets will take place on Friday nights while both teams will be competing at the same time at different pool locations. There are seven meets scheduled, all on Friday nights in addition to a virtual Middlesex League meet.
Bradley is familiar with the process of teams competing in virtual meets and just experienced one at Austin Prep.
“Both teams are going to compete on different sites,’’ said Bradley. “It’s going to be difficult and you don’t know what place you’ll be in because the competing team is off site. It’s almost like having a practice, but at the same time, as a coach, you have to think outside the box and create that meet atmosphere. You have to expect the unexpected.”
Following the dual meets, coaches of both teams will exchange results via email, or text, with the final results being tallied within the next 24-48 hours.
While there are no state or sectional meets this season, Bradley is just focusing on maintaining the success of the program’s success.
“It’s a great time to be a part of the program and get to know all of the swimmers,’’ said Bradley. “Since there won’t be any sectional or state meets, this gives a great opportunity for everyone to work hard, improve their times and prepare for next fall.”
