READING — A week after losing to Belmont, the Reading High boys hockey team battled back to settle for a tie this time around.
Reading and Belmont played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night at Burbank Ice Arena in a well-played game on both sides.
With Belmont leading 2-0 after the first half, Reading fought back with two second-half goals by seniors Landyn Greatorex and Jon Vedder to force a tie with the Marauders. With two minutes left to play in the game, Vedder scored a key power-play goal for the Rockets to tie the game at 2-2.
“We have no quit,” said Reading coach Mark Doherty. “We are still getting our sea legs under us a little bit, but Belmont is a good club. They are a very good team with a good goalie. To be down 2-0 to them and come back, we will certainly take it, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
Reading started off slower in the first half with the Marauders controlling most of the play firing shot after shot at Reading junior goalie Alec Sullivan (27 saves).
“In the first 10 minutes, every puck they (Belmont) got through the neutral zone got deep and they pressured our defense,” said Doherty. “They are a very well coached team, but Alec (Sullivan) played very well for us tonight in goal.”
Belmont came out firing in the first half putting Sullivan to work early, but he came up with some huge saves early on. The Marauders totaled over 10 shots in the first eight minutes of the game.
At 12:39 of the first half, Belmont was finally able to break through for the game’s first goal. Peter Grace passed a shot through the crease to Matt Pomer who fired home the puck to give Belmont the 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, the Marauders stuck again. Senior Ben Fici passed to brother Cam Fici who broke through the Reading defense to score giving the Belmont the 2-0 advantage.
Reading couldn’t get much going offensively in the first half but was hoping to turn things around in the second.
The pace picked up right away for the Rockets in the second half. A little over a minute into it Reading had a four-on-three power play and it took advantage.
Sophomore Evan Pennucci made a great play along the boards to pass in front to Greatorex who roofed one to cut Belmont’s lead in half.
“Landyn (Greatorex) moved a lot better tonight,” said Doherty. “If he plays like that, we are going to be in good shape because he has the ability.”
Reading continued to have the upper hand in the second putting pressure on Belmont goalie Ryan Griffin. The Rockets were setting themselves up for a lot of good scoring opportunities, but Griffin came up big for his team.
With three minutes remaining, Reading got a key power-play chance to tie the game.
At 20:49 of the second half, freshman first-line center Cullen Emery made a great play along the boards to get it to Greatorex who sent the puck towards the goal. Vedder was there to bury the shot to tie the game at 2-2.
Reading had a few chances in the end to try and win it but will settle with a tie after battling back from down 2-0.
“We just have to keep battling,” said Doherty. “We are just happy to be out here playing games and we hope the games keep going.”
Reading (0-2-2) will next play Arlington (1-3-1) on Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Burbank at 8 p.m.
