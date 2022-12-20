READING — The Woburn High girls' basketball team showed how much it can wear a team down with its style of play in a 64-29 victory over Reading, Thursday night at Hawkes Field House.
The Tanners established the lead in the first quarter and then built it up to 21 points at the half, 35-14.
After playing the Lady Rockets even in the third quarter, 14-14, Woburn pulled even further away by holding Reading to just one point in the final quarter. This while every Tanner player was able to score at least two points in the contest.
"I thought we improved," said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan, whose team is 2-1 overall, (2-0 ML). "We've been working in practice the last few days at getting good shots and really seeing the floor. In the Melrose game we forced things a little bit, and (Thursday) we did a good job sharing the basketball, and we got good looks."
"Woburn does a tremendous job," said Reading coach Kara Melillo, whose team is now 1-1. "They are well-coached, great athletes, great team. I thought our energy was good to start out, it kind of faded as the game went along. We took some steps forward but there are a lot of things we need to work on before we play them again."
The Tanners were led by sophomore point guard Mckenna Morrison (15 points), who is quickly blossoming into a standout player, while senior co-captain Amber Hayden had 14, including four 3-pointers. Senior co-captain Cyndea Labissiere had 11 points after a bit of a slow start to her basketball season.
Woburn scored at a steady clip in the first quarter, beginning with a Morrison basket, followed by a Labissiere layup off a nice pass from Meghan Qualey.
While Woburn was getting scoring contributions from multiple players, sophomore Molly Trahan was doing her best to keep the Lady Rockets in the game, scoring six of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter and two more in the second. Ella Abreu hit an off-balance 3-pointer in the second quarter, getting the Tanner lead back down into single digits, 23-14.
Woburn then closed out the second quarter on a 12-0 run to take the 35-14 lead into the third quarter.
Sophomore Brooke Tuzzolo got it started with a bucket, Labissiere and Morrison also had two points, Qualey hit three of four free throws, and Riley Morgan closed out the half with a 3-pointer, giving her five first half points off the bench.
"I think a lot of our younger kids have been doing some growing," said Sullivan. "Every week we are trying to get better and better, and keep improving, and I think we are doing that."
Morrison fed Labissiere for one basket, and then scored the next, as the Tanner margin grew to 25 to start the third quarter.
The Lady Rockets then went on a 10-2 run to get the lead down to 17 (41-24). Abby Farrell made a couple free throws to get it started, and then freshman Charlotte Robichaud hit back-to-back three pointers before Abreu scored to close it out.
Hayden stopped the run with her second trey, as Woburn closed out the third quarter on an 8-4 run to regain the 21-point lead, 49-28. Trahan scored the four Reading points.
"Overall there were some better things from Tuesday (37-34 win over Wilmington) and our goal is to get a little bit better every day," said Melillo. "Offensively we were moving the ball, our shots just didn't fall today. There are still some things we need to clean up. We have to rebound better."
It was all Tanners in the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Lady Rockets, 15-1. Hayden added two more trifectas, and Labissiere, Shannon McCarthy, Tuzzolo and Amare Williams also contributed.
"That Reading team is a good team," said Sullivan. "They have good shooters, they are young and they are going to win a lot of basketball games. They are well-coached and I think we played really well tonight."
Reading will try and get back on a winning track on Tuesday (6 p.m.) at Burlington. The Tanners visit Stoneham on Tuesday, also at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.