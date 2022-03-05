WOBURN – The Woburn High girls basketball team figured it might get a challenge in its first tournament game and that’s exactly what it got.
Mansfield, the 26th seed in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament, gave the Tanners all they could handle before the seventh-seeded home team prevailed, 42-37 in a Round of 32 game at the Torrice Gymnasium on Friday.
“In the state tournament, every team belongs here,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “They’re a very talented, well-coached team and we learned a lot of from this game.”
Woburn (20-1) will host 10th-seeded Brookline in the Round of 16 (date and time TBA). Mansfield ended its season at 12-10.
With 2:33 left in the third quarter, the score was tied at 36 after Woburn’s Meghan Qualey made a layup to tie the score. On the next trip down the court, Jenna Taylor scored a put back after an initial shot from Carley Dangora to put Woburn in the lead. The Tanners gained possession of the ball in the backcourt on a steal from Qualey. Cyndea Labissiere and freshman McKenna Morrison added baskets in the final two minutes to secure the victory.
Morrison, who led Woburn with 11 points, also closed out the third quarter with a 3-pointer that she made just before the buzzer to put Woburn up 34-30.
The Hornets scored the first six points of the final quarter, taking a 36-34 lead with 4:11 left following a layup by Kara Santos (18 points). Santos drew a foul from Morrison on the play but she missed the free throw that would have expanded Mansfield’s lead to three points.
“We were a little tentative in the first half,” Sullivan said. “In the second half, we started to play a little better. Got better looks, better shots. It wasn’t pretty. The girls kind of willed their way to victory.”
Said Mansfield coach Heather McPherson, “We knew Woburn was a very good defensive team. We had to match their intensity physically and mentally. I’m pleased with the way our girls battled. They matched my expectations.”
Mansfield led by a point at the end of the first quarter and at the half. Right at the buzzer to end the first quarter, the Hornets’ Abby Wager made a 3-point shot from just in front of the midcourt line, giving the Hornets a 14-13 advantage.
The Hornets added four more points at the start of the second quarter before Woburn’s Shannon McCarthy made a free throw with 6:38 left in the half. Woburn did not make a shot from the floor in the second quarter until Morrison made a 3-pointer with 3:56 left in the half.
“We create our own hype,” McPherson said. “Abby’s shot did that.”
Wager, who scored 14 points before she picked up her fifth foul with 23 seconds left in the game, made another long-range 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first half from about eight feet beyond the arc to give the Hornets a 23-20 lead.
Carley Dangora (seven points) made a put back with 1:19 left in the half, cutting Mansfield’s lead to 23-22, but she missed the free throw to tie the score.
Casey Dangora and Labissiere scored six points each for Woburn.
Mansfield (37) - Wager 4 3-4 14, Darlington 1 0-0 3, Santos 9 0-0 18, Hanley 0 0-0 0, Maher 0 2-4 2, Doherty 0 0-0 0, Popat 0 0-0 0, Butler 0 0-0 0Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-8 37.
WOBURN (42) – Taylor 2 0-0 4, Casey Dangora 2 0-0 6, Qualey 2 0-4 4, Carley Dangora 3 1-3 7, Labissiere 2 2-2 6, Morrison 4 0-1 11, McCarthy 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 5-14 42.
Mansfield 14 9 7 7 – 37
WOBURN 13 9 12 8 –42
3-point FGs: M-Wager 3, Darlington; W-Morrison 3, Casey Dangora 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.