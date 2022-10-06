WOBURN — In this new era of power rankings, and league schedules completed by the end of October, a Middlesex League football title, even in the form of a Liberty Division championship, is still the No. 1 priority for Reading and Woburn.
The Rockets (4-0) make the short trip to Woburn High to play the Tanners (3-1) on Friday night at 6 p.m. and in all likelihood this will decide who wins the division. Sure, this is not your father’s Middlesex League any more with 10 teams and the winner goes to a Super Bowl, but even a split piece of the ML pie is appetizing.
Especially when the leaders of the two programs played in those bygone days and remember how meaningful winning the Middlesex is. Reading head coach John Fiore played in the late-1980’s with the Rockets, and Woburn head coach Jack Belcher, who was a Stoneham Hall of Fame player, suited up with the Spartans in the late-1970s.
Belcher later went on to play at Boston College where he recently attended the 40th-year anniversary of the Tangerine Bowl team that played Auburn and Bo Jackson.
Each team has only played one of their scheduled five Liberty Division games and both are 1-0. But, at the looks of how the other four teams in the division have fared, Friday’s night’s game will go a real long way at determining the champion.
“I don’t like the new set up, but there is nothing we can do about it,” said Fiore. “For us, it all starts with the opponent. If you let the power rankings get to you mentally, emotionally and physically, it can eat you up. It doesn’t do you any good to think about that until the last week.”
The Rockets are No. 4 in the Division 2 power rankings through four weeks and were No. 5 last week. Conversely, Woburn was No. 3 last week in D-2, romped 35-7 at Arlington, and has dropped to No. 8 this week. Go figure.
The top 16 teams will make the playoffs after the next four weeks.
“For us, it’s about the league (title) for sure,” said Belcher. “In my opinion it is the only sport that still values it. I talk to other coaches in the other sports (i.e. hockey and basketball) and most of them say it’s all about making the tournament.”
Belcher went on to say that last week’s Stoneham at Wakefield showdown in the Freedom Division perhaps echoed that statement. The game had a great turnout and the play was spirited with Wakefield winning, 28-6.
Since Covid it does seem that attendance at high school football has increased.
“With Covid being over and with high school sports, it is a reason as a town to get together,” said Fiore. “We’ve had really good crowds and when we played at Barnstable the crowd was unbelievable.
“We have 80 kids in football, 80 in the band and 30 cheerleaders. That is a lot of involvement and the community is turning out. It is the same in Woburn too.”
In breaking down Friday’s game, each team contrasts in style offensively. Woburn likes to play power football and utilize its shifty, speedy running backs. Reading will air you out with its generational-quarterback James Murphy making quick, strong, accurate throws.
“They continue to be who they have been the last four years,” said Belcher. “They will sling it all around. Murphy can make adjustments at the line based on what you are doing. He’s a great high school quarterback. He grew up with a quarterback in the house (his dad Jim) and gets the ball out on time.
“He’s probably the second best QB Reading has had in the past 10 years,” said Belcher, whose tone shifted to a smirk with a family acknowledgement to his nephew Drew Belcher who quarterbacked the Rockets for three seasons in the last decade.
WHEN READING HAS THE BALL
The Rockets throw first and run second. Murphy passes an average of 25 times a game and is already over 1000 yards through four starts.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound signal-caller who owns all but one RMHS passing record (single-game yardage) has some big, athletic targets to throw to. Tight end Jesse Doherty is 6-4, while wide receivers Ryan Strout is 6-2 and Aidan Bekkenhuis is six feet. They all can catch it and run with the ball after the catch.
Doherty has 26 catches and four TDs in the first four games while Strout has 21 with an average of 18.9 per catch.
If Reading chooses to run, Alvin Day is back in the picture the last two games and is a load to bring down with 193 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Woburn had trouble with a fast Bedford team and its defense is in for a test Friday with this precision Reading passing attack.
WHEN WOBURN HAS THE BALL
The Tanners want to run the ball and will give you different formations where they do so. Junior Bryan Ferreira is just 5-7 but built low to the grown with great vision and instincts. His cutting ability is second-to-none.
Coming off a 1000-yard season as a sophomore, he’s well on his way again with 623 yards and nine touchdowns in four games. Sophomore Ryan Lush is an explosive player who can break it running the ball or catching it flanked out.
Woburn will likely need a Plan B going up against long-time Reading defensive coordinator Dave Blanchard’s defense. The Rockets, who gave up 200-plus-yard rushing games to Melrose and Barnstable, are going to focus on stopping the run.
Senior QB Brett Tuzzolo, a third-year starter, has the capability of making key throws, but hasn’t had to be tested to date.
“Don’t sleep on their passing game,” said Fiore. “I love Tuzzolo as a quarterback, a competitor, and a person. That shines through on film.”
GAME OVERVIEW
Reading is seeking a fifth straight ML Liberty Division title when it all shakes out at the end of the month. The Rockets haven’t lost in the league since 2017.
If Woburn is successful, the Tanners have to wait until Thanksgiving when they play a division game at Winchester.
“Woburn has size, athleticism and I respect them so much as a team,” said Fiore. “They’ll fly around and play hard-nosed football. Hopefully it is a great high school football game.”
Woburn’s mental approach was greatly helped by last week’s return to form at Arlington after the shocking loss to Bedford.
“You never want to lose but it was a good slap in the face for us,” said Belcher. “You have to play hard every single play or you are gonna have problems.”
* Note: Friday’s kickoff was changed from 7 p.m. to now a 6 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.