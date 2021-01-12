READING — With little practice time over the past week, the Reading High boys basketball team entered its first game of the season at a distinct disadvantage against a more prepared squad. While their effort was there, the lack of sufficient prep time for the Rockets became more apparent as the game went along.
This helped Winchester take an early lead and hold a slim three-point edge by halftime, before breaking it open in the third quarter with some stellar defensive play as Winchester went on to earn a 61-38 victory over Reading, in the delayed first game of the season for both teams at the Hawkes Field House on Saturday.
On Monday, Winchester led nearly wire-to-wire as it romped 58-31.
Last Saturday, Winchester had the advantage of having practiced since the season began on Dec. 14, and it showed offensively with three players scoring in double figures. Omar Shakeel led the way with a game-high 18 points, while Sean Gogdin and Quentin Pienaar added 14 and 12 points respectively to the solid effort.
“It certainly helped that we have been able to practice while Reading hasn’t been able to, which obviously played to our advantage,” said Winchester coach John Fleming. “We pushed the ball and ran up and down the floor well, and we also played some tough pressure defense. But in reality we’re just happy and excited to be getting the chance to play some basketball right now.”
The Rockets were hurt by two stops and restarts to their practice schedule. Reading had just a single practice on Friday after being idle since Dec. 30.
Most of Reading’s scoring came from its bench led by sophomore Aidan Bekkenhuis with 10 points, junior Patrick DuRoss had seven and 6-5 sophomore James Murphy with six.
Jesse Doherty, another sophomore, led the starters with nine points.
“We just didn’t make a lot of shots, and we couldn’t get back on defense,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “We made some shots in the first half but not in the second half, and Winchester ran their sets well. I’m happy we played and competed, but overall we didn’t make enough shots.”
It became apparent right off the bat that Winchester was the better prepared squad, as Gogdin scored five quick points before Pienaar poured in seven points. This duo help Winchester score the game’s first seven points, and shoot out to a 14-4 lead just four minutes into the contest.
The Rockets finally got their offense going when DuRoss came in off the bench and hit two 3-pointers, while Doherty and Bekkenhuis also hit shots from behind the arc. This flurry helped Reading finish the opening quarter on a 12-5 run, and cut its deficit to just three points (19-16) by the end of the first quarter.
Winchester responded early in the second when Shakeel and Gogdin both hit tough shots from in low, to briefly boost its lead to 24-17 halfway through the second quarter. At that point Murphy, the outstanding young quarterback on the football team, entered the game for Reading and quickly provided a much-needed spark by hitting two shots from in close.
While Shakeel and Pienaar both answered with baskets for Winchester, Murphy hit a third shot from close range while Doherty also scored, to help the Rockets finish the first half on a 12-5 run, and again cut their deficit to just three points (29-26) by halftime.
“Omar (Shakeel) is a shooter who can make some shots, and today he did, and he prepped us up in different areas as well, especially defensively,” said Fleming. “Sean (Gogdin) worked hard over the off-season, and it was nice today to see the payoff for all of his hard work. He attacked the rim, blocked some shots, and ran the floor well.”
But the advantage Winchester had from more practice time became glaringly apparent early in the third quarter and throughout the final half which it outscored Reading 32-12.
Shakeel scored six points to help spark a 12-0 run, and extend Winchester’s lead to 15 points (41-26) halfway through the third quarter.
“In the first half we ran some plays, and our rotations weren’t necessarily great,” said Fleming. “But Reading had kids who can shoot and make shots, so at halftime we made some adjustments.”
The Rockets couldn’t score in the second half until five minutes into the third quarter when sophomore Tim Mulvey hit a three and senior co-captain Dan DiMare added a lay-in. But those would be Reading’s only five points of the quartera, as Winchester’s pressure defense caused the Rockets to misfire for the rest of the third quarter.
“Winchester was pressing us, and we passed the ball around well to get some open shots, but we just couldn’t make them,” said Morrissey. “Winchester also transitioned well, and beat us down the floor and made their shots.”
At the other end of the floor Winchester continued to increase its lead. Dylan Ketterer came in off the bench and drained a three, while Henry Kraft finished in close, to help Winchester finish the quarter on a 6-0 run, and increase its advantage to 16 points (47-31) by the end of the third quarter.
Winchester continued to consistently score in the fourth quarter, as Shakeel, Philip Sughrue, John DiMachucolis, Jeff Tan, and Matt Hu all scored over the final eight minutes. Winchester also limited the Rockets to just seven points, all by Bekkenhuis.
“Our bench made some shots and played hard, and we transitioned some new kids out on the floor, and overall they did a good job,” said Morrissey.
