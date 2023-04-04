READING — The Rockets enter the 2023 baseball season with their most experienced team in head coach Dave Blanchard’s 10-year tenure (the 2020 season was cancelled).
Coming off of a 17-5 season that saw them win a game in the Division 2 state tournament, the Rockets return 10 of the 11 juniors that started or saw action during the 2022 season.
As such, the Rockets have only six underclassmen on the team with five juniors and one freshman.
“We are returning a great core of guys from last year's team,” said Blanchard (107-60 record at RMHS). “We have 10 seniors this year, most of whom played significant innings last year. This has been a close-knit class that has really shown a great love for the game and each other.”
They will be led by captains Michael Fabiano, Nick Mazzarella and Ben Wright.
Fabiano led the team in most batting categories last year including 12 extra base hits and 19 RBI while being named a Middlesex League Liberty Division All-Star.
Wright was another All-Star selection while batting at top of the order last year and was second on the team in batting average, hits and on-base percentage, while leading the team in stolen bases.
Mazzarella did the bulk of the catching last year and is a strong vocal leader on the team. Last year he was used strictly for defensive purposes but should be part of the batting lineup this season.
The team will feel the loss of two-year All-League pitcher Colin Ensminger who tied a school record with nine regular season wins (10 in total) last year which accounted for almost 60 percent of the team’s wins.
Ready to fill the void will be two senior righthanders Jack Raimo (3-0) and Ryan Mulvey (2-1) who shared the starting duties when Ensminger was not on the mound last season and each contributed in a significant way to the team’s success.
Rounding out the staff will be seniors Bryan Beneke and Colby Robinson who both saw action last year in relief roles, with several other underclassmen in line for a look.
The infield will include returning middle infield starters in Wright and Nick Bartalini and several other senior returners vying for roles including Beneke, Thomas Fratto, Mulvey, Raimo, and Robinson. Juniors Chris Hanifan and Will Moore will also be in the mix for playing time.
The outfield will be led by senior Matt Walsh who put up offensive numbers last season that in most years would have warranted All-League status.
Fabiano who also had a nice defensive year last season, will join Walsh and also vying for a spot will be juniors Tyler Abreu, Joe Ciccariello and Matt Fichera.
The catching duties will be handled by returning starter Mazzarella backed up by a rare freshman on a Reading baseball roster in Sam Clark.
“The ML will be tough as it always is. Arlington has been on top for the past few years and we fully expect them to be right back in the mix this year.” said Blanchard. “Our entire conference (Liberty) is balanced and the teams all must be taken seriously and respected. There really isn't such thing as running away with the ML. It always is a dogfight with competitive, well-coached teams up and down the line.”
The team has not been able to get in any scrimmages due to field readiness but they are scheduled to play North Reading and Lynnfield over the next few days.
“Guys have had great focus, energy and enthusiasm so far in all of our workouts,” said Blanchard. “There is a positive buzz among the team and we are extremely excited to get started on Monday.”
Reading opened its season at Wilmington on Monday with a 4-3 win and then will host Burlington on Wednesday (April 5) at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.