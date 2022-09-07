READING — With 13 returning players, the Reading High field hockey team is ready for another competitive season.
In their first full season in two years, the Lady Rockets had a dominant season going 12-4-3 making it all the way to the Round of 8 in the MIAA Division 2 tournament in which they fell to Falmouth 2-0.
Fifth-year coach Taylor Reynolds is ready to see what her team can do especially coming off an incredible season in which she credits to many impactful seniors. With those seniors graduated she is ready to watch others shine, especially players that have had varsity experience since their freshman year.
“We had such an exciting season last year led by some impactful seniors,” said Reynolds. (28-27-7 career record). “Now, with those seniors graduated, we have some rising upperclassmen who are ready to keep the momentum going. These juniors and seniors were fortunate to play alongside some of our senior leaders last year and understand the caliber we are striving for. Some of my returners have been on the team since their freshman year and are now rising into upperclassman status.”
After playing in some big games last season, Reynolds knows her team is up for the challenge this season and that starts with returning goalie Myles Lakin, who had an outstanding sophomore campaign.
“With the experience brings confidence,” said Reynolds. “These players have played in high stakes games and have competed at the highest level against strong competitors. I have 13 returning players including an active and dominant goalie who will help lead the team from the cage up.”
Along with Lakin, who will be the starting goalie again this season for Reading, starting on attack will be returners juniors Ava Goodwin, Autumn Russell and Mariana Agahigan. Also starting on attack for the Lady Rockets will be newcomer sophomore Libby Quinn.
Starting in midfield will be senior captain Liz Quirbach, junior Caroline Gallegos and newcomer freshman Kendall Graves.
“Looking forward to seeing our underclassmen, Libby (Quinn) and Kendall (Graves) develop into varsity players and make an impact right away with their skill and speed,” said Reynolds.
Starting on defense will be the trio of senior Jess Hayes and juniors Natalie Wall and Lily Stanton.
Other returning players to Reading’s varsity squad are senior captain Megan McLaughlin as well as seniors Megan Pappo, Meredith Taylor, Olivia Johnson and Nora Flaherty.
Reynolds is excited with how her team looks so far in the pre-season and is thrilled to watch them prove teams wrong this season.
“The team is looking great so far,” said Reynolds. “The returners came back ready to play. We have some big shoes to fill and they are stepping up to the challenge. They are motivated and excited to improve and work hard. Looking forward to jumping into our game schedule. I think teams might underestimate us again and we are ready to prove them wrong.”
Along with Quinn and Graves, also joining the team this season are three juniors Gabby Sabatino, Maeve O’Brien and Liana Sullivan, all hoping to contribute.
Reynolds is hoping her team will work together and start the season off strong as the first game is quickly approaching.
“Some goals I have for the team this season focus mainly on having threats everywhere on the field,” said Reynolds. “This year, I would like to have a well rounded team and use our skills to outwork and outhustle other teams. We will be the most conditioned and hard working team. I would like the team to work as a unit, rather than individuals.”
Reading is set to open Thursday at home versus Wilmington on Turf 2 at 4:15 p.m.
