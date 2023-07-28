ANDOVER — The Major Little League Section 4 tournament came to a crazy end on Sunday for the Reading 12-year-old All-Stars, as their quest for the state final four came to an end.
After Reading came up with four runs in the top of the sixth to tie Andover, 8-8, Andover scored on a fielder's choice with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to capture the Section 4 title, and advance to the state finals in Oxford.
The final, a battle of District 13 pool champions, turned out to be a great battle from start to finish.
Thomas Byrne got Reading off to a promising start with a line drive single to center, this after Andover's Jedward Sanchez no-hit Reading on Saturday's third and final round-robin game. Sanchez quickly eliminated Byrne from the base paths with a 6-3 double play, but it was an early indication Reading would not be dominated for the second day in a row.
Andover took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first off of Reading starter, Ty Saggese. Noah Caruso II led off with a single, moved over to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch. Sanchez walked with one out, and they both scored on a two-out, two-run single by Andrew Irvin.
After two shutout innings, Reading got to Caruso II, with three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead.
Reading got walks from Cam Conwell and Nick Russo before Saggese doubled to drive in Conwell.
Andover went to its bullpen at this point and brought in Brody Evans to pitch. Leo de Llano greeted him with a two-run single to give Reading the 3-2 lead.
Nick Henri walked to make it five straight Reading players to get on before Evans settled down and set down the top of the order, in order, to escape further trouble.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Jake Shea walked and Cole Szymanski was hit by a pitch. Caruso II walked to load the bases, and then Jack Ilsley lined out to shortstop for the second out.
Up stepped Sanchez, who hit a line shot well over the fence in left-center for a grand slam and a 6-3 Andover lead.
Nicki Balicki led off the top of the fourth with a home run to center, making it 6-4, but Evans got the next three batters to maintain the two-run lead.
Andover tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth off of relief pitcher, Christian Ramos.
Irvin and Dean Davis put together back-to-back singles, before Davis was forced at second. Logan Sullivan stole second before Deacon Wood hit a ground ball to shortstop. The throw home was there but the catcher didn't catch the ball and Irvin slid in safely.
With two outs, Jack Stevens singled to drive in Sullivan. Stevens tried to take second and was thrown out, with the tag being made just before Wood crossed the plate, disallowing the run to score.
With Andover now up, 8-4, all seemed lost for Reading after it loaded the bases in the top of the fifth, but could not push any runs across. Russo had walked with one out, and De Llano walked and Henri reached on an infield single with two outs. Evans got a pop fly to shortstop for the final out of the fifth.
Andover brought in new pitcher PJ Kavka to pitch the sixth. With one out, Alex Barton singled, followed by another single from Balicki. The ball went through the center fielder, allowing the base runners to take second and third.
Ramos singled to drive in one run. Robbie Weber walked to load the bases, and Jacob Barletta was hit by a pitch to force in another run. This cut the Reading deficit to two at 8-6 and prompting another pitching change.
Stevens was the fourth Andover pitcher of the day and he struck out the first batter to put his team one out away from winning.
But Russo and Saggese came up with back-to-back, RBI-singles to tie the game at 8-8. Stevens struck out the last batter to leave the bases loaded.
Sanchez was the leadoff batter for Andover, in the bottom of the sixth, and the Reading coaches decided not to take any chances and intentionally walked him.
Irvin walked with one out to put runners on first and second. Davis hit a sinking fly ball to center and the outfielder could not come up with the difficult catch. He did manage to come up with the ball but threw into second base for the force play and the second out. Unfortunately for Reading, Sanchez came around to score the winning run as the out was recorded at second.
Andover celebrated wildly, denying a Reading Little League 12-year-old team a second consecutive trip to the states.
Andover 7, Reading 0 — After going into this game undefeated in the tournament, Reading got a scare on Saturday when Andover came up with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. If Reading gave up four more runs while losing the game, Danvers American would have advanced to the final.
Fortunately, Reading looked the way it had the previous six games, the rest of the way, in terms of pitching and defense, and it was able to advance.
In addition to the seven-run first inning, starting pitcher Jedward Sanchez was practically untouchable. Sanchez allowed just one walk to Robbie Weber, and he struck out 16 batters between the first out of the game, which was a ground ball back to him on the mound, and a ground ball to third for the final out of the game. The walk came with two outs in the second inning.
The bottom of the first got off to a promising start for Reading starter Cam Conwell, with a ground out to third and then a strikeout. Sanchez singled to keep the inning alive for PJ Kavka, who hit a two-run home run.
Andrew Irvin then singled, and Dean Davis drew a base on balls. Logan Sullivan then doubled to make it 3-0. Deacon Wood reached on an error to load the bases, and Shay Kilgallen hit a grand slam for four unearned runs for Conwell, who would strike out the next batter before departing from the mound.
Alex Barton came on to pitch the second for Reading, and he struck out the side, setting the tone for an outstanding four innings of relief without allowing any more runs. Barton allowed just one hit while walking two and hitting a batter. He struck out five, including the last two batters in the fifth.
Andover now heads to Oxford, which is a northern suburb of Worcester, for the next stop on the road to Williamsport and the Little League World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.