BRAINTREE — This wasn’t a new situation for Reading’s 12-year-old All-Stars.
In their run through the District 13 and Section 4 tournaments, Reading did have to come from behind more than once.
After falling nine runs behind on Saturday against Wellesley in an elimination game of the state Little League finals, Reading chipped away at that lead, but Wellesley hung on for a 10-4 victory at William Brooks Field.
“Our team came ready to play,” said Reading coach Mike Wondolowski. “Nobody had their head down after (Friday). The kids showed a lot of grit. We were down, We came back, but Wellesley was just the better team today.”
The loss, coupled with Reading’s 1-0 walk-off loss against Pittsfield in the tournament opener on Friday, ousted Reading from the tournament.
Reading was undefeated while winning the District 13 and Section 4 championships, marking the farthest a Reading 12-year-old team had gone since it re-entered Little League in 2014.
“They were phenomenal,” Wondolowski said. “If you told me back in June that they would make the states, I’d say that they’d have to play their best baseball in every game and they did.”
After Reading tied the score in the top of the second, when Dominick Fratto hit a double to left, scoring A.J. Rizzo, who walked, Wellesley regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning and scored seven runs to take an 8-1 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Wellesley added two more when Griff Ciongoli hit a two-run home run to right-center.
Jack Barry, who took over on the mound for Frato at the start of the third, kept Wellesley off the board in the fourth and fifth while giving up one hit and two walks, while striking out one. Dylan St. Hillaire started the game and Fratto replaced him with one out in the second.
In the top of the fourth, Jack Schuler led off with a home run over the center field fence, cutting Wellesley’s lead to 10-2.
With two down, Stephen Pizzotti and Fratto walked. Cormac Fitzgerald drove a triple into the corner in right field, scoring Pizzotti and Fratto.
In the last two innings, Reading head runners on base, but Wellesley did not allow any more runs. Andrew Wright singled with one down in the fifth but was forced out at second while Schuler was safe at first. The inning ended with another fielder’s choice with Schuler forced out at second and Barry reaching on the fielder’s choice.
In the sixth, Rizzo was hit by a pitch to start things off. With one down, Wellesley forced him out at second. The game ended on a grounder to short.
“We wanted to put the ball in play more,” Wondolowski said. “We did that. We put runners on base. We made them get their outs.”
Wellesley used four pitchers, starter Alex Marx, Robby Fisher, Matty Devine and Max Fukudome.
“They each had a different look,” Wondolowski said. “They each had more than one pitch.”
Friday’s game
Pittsfield American 1, Reading 0 — The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth, when Pittsfield’s Brendan Merwin hit a walk-off single, scoring Ben Sykes.
Pittsfield starter Sebastian Herrera struck out 12 batters.
Pittsfield almost took the lead in the second, with runners on second and third with one out. Jonathan Parson flied out to Schuler in center. Schukler threw home to Barry, the catcher, who tagged out Aidan Arsenea to complete the inning-ending double play.
Wright pitched the first three innings for Reading. St. Hillaire pitched until the fifth, when Schuler took over with two outs.
Wright claimed Reading’s only hit, a single in the fourth.
MIDDLEBORO WINS STATES
BRAINTREE — Middleboro won the 12-year-old state Little League championship, defeating Wellesley, 10-4, on Sunday to advance to the New England Regional in Bristol, Connecticut. Wellesley reached the championship game by beating Pittsfield American, 8-7, in the earlier game on Sunday.
