READING — After having a fairly new team last season, the Reading High girls volleyball team will welcome back 10 returning players in hopes to build off the shortened covid season.
With five seniors graduating, Reading’s squad will feature 10 familiar faces with varsity experience, along with four newcomers hoping to make a splash.
Reading is coming off a tough 1-10 season, but it improved each and every time they stepped on the court and 14th-year coach Michelle Hopkinson is excited to see what her team is going to do this season, especially in a full season of play.
“The returning players and I are excited to be back in action this season,” said Hopkinson (176-89). “We felt we left unfinished business last season and couldn't wait to get back on the court again. The captains, Abby Farrell (junior) and Anna Hughes (senior) have done a great job leading the team and preparing for this one. Having the full schedule is great as well as the opportunity to get on a bus.”
Reading opens the season Thursday against Wakefield, the team it lost a 3-2 battle in the Middlesex League tournament last spring and the Lady Rockets are looking to get revenge this time around.
“Knowing we have Wakefield to open with, the same team we lost to last spring, adds some energy to the preparation,” said Hopkinson. “The team is focused on working cohesively as one and making a commitment to work hard everyday on and off the court.”
Leading the way for the Lady Rockets this season will be captains Farrell who is a junior middle hitter and senior Hughes, an outside and middle hitter, both who are coming off exceptional season
Along with them, Reading will return eight other familiar faces all who saw significant improvement last season.
Returning at middle hitter is junior Tilda Oberg. Also, coming back are three outside hitters junior Bella McGonagle and seniors Mary Duggan and Callie Sullivan.
Junior Evie Taylor, who had a great sophomore campaign for the Lady Rockets is returning at setter and will control the offense.
Also returning on the offensive side is senior Lauren Fisher, who will contribute as a right side hitter.
Back on the defense will be senior Christina Sacco and junior Nicole Naczas, both who look to contribute big this year.
There will be four new faces on the the court this upcoming season for Reading.
The four sophomores joining the squad are Ella Robinson, Ella Gilligan, Emily Goodhue and McKenna Varney, who are a combination of different positions.
“The team is excited for our new players as well,” said Hopkinson. “We are welcoming four sophomores to the team who are sure to have a strong impact on the court.”
Hopkinson knows playing in a tough Middlesex League is always a challenge, but are up for it and have goals they want to achieve.
“The team wants to return to the state tournament and hopefully add a Middlesex League championship to the banner,” said Hopkinson. “The team has also set goals to get back into team traditions that could not be done last season. I understand the ML has a reputation for being top-notch competition and I am excited to see the team play the small schools again after two years.”
Reading will open its season at home Thursday night against Wakefield at 5:45 in what promises to be an exciting match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.