The Woburn High girls' hockey team exploded with four goals in a four-minute span of the first period, paving the way for a 5-1 victory over Belmont, last night at O'Brien Rink.
The four-goal outburst was part of a five-goal first half which gave the Tanners a 5-0 lead at the break.
“This was just the type of performance that you want to see as you're heading into the final series of the regular season,” said Woburn coach Steve Kennedy, whose team has now won six games in a row to improve its record to 6-1-1. “We had contributions once again from up and down the lineup and across all grades."
The first goal of the game came on the power play. Madelyn Soderquist, Woburn's leading scorer, got this one unassisted at 7:00.
The next three goals came from Tanner seniors.
Bella Shaw scored the first one and assisted on the second one. Kelsey Ficociello also assisted on the Shaw goal.
Mackenzie Russo scored consecutive goals, two minutes apart. Meaghan Keough got the second assist on the first one, and Kate Sullivan fed Russo for the second one.
"As has been the case all-season, we got great contributions from the seniors," said Kennedy. "They have been consistently showing up on scoresheet but also setting a terrific example by making sure that they are doing all of the little gritty things that you need to do to win games. I think that (defenseman) Lily Anderson really typifies that, she is such a tough, hard-nosed player and leads by example every game."
Rounding out the first half scoring was the first career goal for Ella Spinazola, with assists going to Keough and Taylor Buckley.
"I thought our third line of Katie Pica, Emme Flavin and Ella spinazzola have been playing well all season," said Kennedy. "It was so nice to see them get on the board with Ella's first goal of her career. Meaghan Keough was solid as well. She got a pair of assists, a well-deserved reward for the steady, heads-up play that she turns in every game."
Belmont got a second half goal from Roxie Kelleher to break up Alyssa Wackrow's shutout bid.
"I hope the team feels energized by their performance today," said Kennedy, "We know that we have a tall task in front of us with two games against Winchester who are a really tough team."
Woburn will begin its final regular-season series when it faces Winchester at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at O’Brien Rink.
