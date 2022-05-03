The Woburn High outdoor girls’ track team took third place in Saturday’s Division 2 MSTCA Relays meet at North Andover High School.
The Tanners scored 51.18 to come in behind Wellesley (68) and North Andover (81) in the big meet.
Woburn had an event win in the sprint medley relay as the team Riley Power, Grace Battista, Riley Anderson and Nubia Pereira finished with a winning time of 4:18.64.
The 4x100 relay team of Ruth Michel, Cydnea Labissiere, Camille Connors and Maria-Luciana Pineros earned a second place finish in 50.74. Also earning a second-place finish was the Shuttle Hurdle Relay team of Labissiere, Deanne Dukas, Colleen Curran and Giovana Scire, who recorded a time of 1:10.08.
The 4x200 relay team of Michel, Alivia Forrester, Connors and Pineros also placed second with a time of 1:48.32.
In third place was the 4x1600 relay team of Sinead Butler, Poole, Victoria Pimental and Pereira with a time of 22:56.87.
The 4x400 relay team of Power, Anderson, Battista and Pereira earned a fourth place time of 4:14.69. Also finishing in fourth place was the distance medley relay team of Olivia Poole, Carley Dangora, Kate Sullivan and Sinead Butler, who recorded a time of 13:24.87.
In the Pole Vault, the team of Forester, Scire and Lundyn Stack finished fifth overall with a total height of 17-97.
The triple jump team of Forester, Michel and Dukas finished sixth with a total distance of 93-23. Forester recorded a leap of 33-46 followed by Michel’s result of 30-18 and Dukas at 29-59.
“I was so incredibly proud of how the girls competed on Saturday,’’ said Woburn coach Chris Keane. “More importantly than running well, they raced well. They were so tough and left everything they had on the track. Our sprint relays (4x100m, 4x200m, Sprint Medley, and Shuttle Hurdles) were outstanding. We have such a deep sprinting team and it really showed.
“Nubia Pereira had perhaps the most impressive individual performance I've ever seen and she's the heart and soul of our team,” said the coach. “Nubia (Pereira), Cyndea Labissiere, Alivia Forester, and Ruth Michel all competed in three events and medaled in all three, which is an outstanding accomplishment.”
READING BOYS RESULTS
The Reading High boys’ track team finished third in Saturday’s Division 2 MSTCA Relay meet at North Andover High School.
The Rockets managed 58 points to finish behind Central Catholic (61) North Andover (79).
“I am ecstatic about the team’s performance in the Division 2 relays,’’ said Reading coach Scott Price. “We had a goal to finish among the top four teams and we exceeded that goal by making it almost to the top two teams. If the pole vault didn’t allow B teams, we would’ve placed second.”
In the sprint medley relay, the team of Michael Harden, Camy Despignes, Baxter McCarthy, Jackson Clish and Jack Quinn earned a winning time of 3:37.02.
Other victories for the Rockets included the high jump relay team of Tyler Lloyd, Carter Fox and William Hughes tallying a winning height of 17-07. Lloyd cleared the bar with a height of 6-2 followed by Hughes with a 5-10 and Fox’s height of 5-7.
In the long jump relay, the Rockets earned a winning total of 60-13. Harden finished first overall with a leap of 22-5.25 followed by Thomas Gallegos’ jump of 20-03.75 and Sachin Patel’s score of 18-5.
In the 4x200 relay, the team of Harden, Despignes, McCarthy and Jack Dougherty placed second with a time of 1:31.11.
The shot put team of Connor Patterson, newcomer Peter Tompkins and Henry Gresh placed third with a total distance of 126-13. Patterson delivered a throw of 47-8, Tompkins 42-5 and Gresh at 37-0.
In the 4x400, the team of Jackson Clish, Jack Dougherty, Tom Gallegos and Jack Quinn finished fourth with a time of 3:32.73 while the 4x800 team of Bobby Squres, Ryan Wallace, Nick Mirogiannis and Ryan Wallace also finished fourth with a time of 8:34.73.
In the triple jump relay, the team of Will Hughes, Devin Norris and Cam Dishmon finished with a total distance of 107-14. Hughes recorded a leap of 37-3.75 followed by Norris’ leap of 37-01.75 and Dishmon’s jump of 33-1.
“Our long jumpers have improved so much since the indoor season to add depth,’’ said Price. “Michael Harden led the way again in the 4x200 relay, the team was disqualified during indoors and got a chance to redeem during the spring season. Overall, this is a team event and our team showed what kind of program we are and how we can compete against North Andover and Central Catholic. As expected, our all-stars performed well and led their teams, but there are so many athletes on our teams that serve in key roles and help to make us a strong program.”
