SPRINGFIELD — After losing late leads in the 2021 and 2022 tournaments to higher-seeded opponents, only to lose in walk-off fashion, this year the Reading High baseball team, the No. 26 seed, flipped the script by scoring two late runs to upset seventh-seeded Pope Francis, 2-1, on Monday afternoon in the Division 2 state tournament.
The win moves the Rockets (15-6) into the Round of 16 where they will play No. 10 seed St. Mary’s (Lynn) on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Fraser Field.
The Rockets looked very much the equal of the home team Cardinals as they played their best game of the season based on execution and composure.
“Up and down the lineup we got contributions,” said Reading coach Dave Blanchard. “Early in the game it was bit of a dogfight with their pitcher, who was tremendous and was shutting us down, but I Iiked our approach and I knew if we continued that we could find a way to breakthrough.”
Down 1-0 entering the sixth inning and only able to put one first-inning hit on the hard-throwing Cardinal right-hander Brady DeBarge, the Rockets put together a textbook small-ball rally to pull ahead.
Ben Wright (2 for 3) lined an opposite-field single to left to start the inning. Clean-up batter Michael Fabiano gave himself up by executing a sacrifice bunt.
The next hitter, Thomas Fratto shot a hard grounder into left field, but Wright was forced to stop at third base.
Fratto advanced to second base on a wild pitch put the lead run in scoring position setting up Matt Walsh for Reading’s most important hit of the season.
Walsh smashed a hard grounder in the second base hole to bring in the tying run, and Fratto stopped at third base setting up Reading for a first-and-third steal situation that has been a trademark throughout the season.
With left hander reliever Ryan O’Leary now in the game he struck out the next batter setting up the two-out double steal attempt by the Rockets.
With Nick Mazzarella at the plate Walsh broke for second base and got caught in a run down as Fratto came down the third base line, the Cardinal second baseman Ryan Vedovelli looked like he had a chance to tag Walsh out before Fratto reached the plate, but he pivoted and threw wild to home plate and Fratto slid in with the go-ahead run.
“We kind of conferenced there and the runners (Fratto and Walsh) told me what they wanted to do,” said Blanchard. “It was great to get that input and Thomas made a great read to beat that throw to the plate.”
Pope Francis started out strong against Rocket starter Ryan Mulvey (6-1) with the first two batters singling in the first inning and it had runners on the corners with one out.
With Jacob Petrin on the move, clean-up hitter Nicholas Burns hit a flair to shortstop Will Moore who easily doubled up Petrin at first base to end the threat.
In the second inning Joe DiMichele doubled to the right field fence to start the inning and Vedonelli followed with an infield single to the right side to put runners at the corners with no outs.
Catcher Booby Trigilio followed with a tailor-made grounder to shortstop and Moore and Nick Bartalini turned the double play, that put Pope Francis in the lead, but a double play snuffed out a potential big inning for the second straight inning.
From there the tenacious Mulvey (1 ER, 5 H, 2 K, 1 BB) held the Cardinals to just three base runners the rest of the way, and only one more base hit.
“Ryan is the most efficient pitcher I have ever had,” said Blanchard. “For him to go so late in games with so few pitches he is just a competitive animal and I Iove him.”
Two of those runners reached in the sixth inning following the Rockets taking the lead in the top half.
Mulvey issued his only walk with one out. Then with two outs Burns singled, but DiMichele grounded out to Moore to halt the threat.
In the seventh it was another prototypical inning for Mulvey as he closed out the Cardinals’ season.
It took him just five pitches to retire the side on a fly ball and two infield grounders, as he finished the game throwing a remarkable low of just 66 pitches (he had just 69 pitches in a complete-game shutout of Woburn earlier) and kept him eligible to pitch again this week if Reading advances on Wednesday.
“I commanded the zone really well today especially in the third through seventh innings.” said Mulvey. “I let the batters hit it and my defense gets the outs, they have been there for me all season.”
In what has been at times a frustrating season for the Rockets, resulting in a lower seeding than hoped at the beginning the season, the win against a No. 7 seed gets them past one of the top of the bracket seeds sooner rather than later. Reading still has a daunting bracket ahead of it going forward.
