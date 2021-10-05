With three meets in four days, the Reading High girls swimming team certainly had little time to rest and recover in the pool.
Following an 85-75 victory over Woburn last Wednesday, the Rocketss cruised to a 95-75 victory over Wakefield on Thursday followed by Saturday night’s 90-78 loss to Winchester.
As a result, the Lady Rockets stand at 3-2 overall and face Acton-Boxboro Wednesday before battling Lexington on Friday.
“It’s certainly been a busy week and having three meets in four days is never easy,’’ said Reading coach Lianne Bradley. “I’m very happy with the way the girls have responded to the challenges, and their attitudes have been great. The girls continue to improve on their times, and we have some very tough meets ahead on the schedule.”
In last Wednesday’s 85-75 victory over Woburn, the Lady Rockets captured first place in 10 out of the 11 events.
The the 200 medley relay team of Anna Boemer, Sam Brabeck, Sophia Donnelly and Ally Kneeland finished with a winning time of 2:06.24 while Elise Verrier won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:13.05.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Anna Boemer recorded a winning time of 2:17.39 followed Sophia Donnelly’s time of 29.20 in the 50 freestyle.
Donnelly led a freshmen sweep followed by Lindsay Walker’s second place time of 31.97 and Mary-Kate O’Brien’s third place result of 32.18.
In the 100 butterfly, Sam Brabeck posted a winning time of 1:03.32 while Boemer also recorded her second win in the 100 freestyle with a swift time of 54.93.
In the 500 freestyle, Kneeland led a sweep, while recording her second victory with a time of 6:05.01. Finishing in second and third to secure the sweep was Donnelly, who recorded a time of 6:43.43 followed by Lindsay Walker’s third place time of 7:23.70.
In the 200 free relay, the team of Verrier, Caroline Sewall, Sophia Donnelly and Ciara Keane recorded a winning time of 2:02.05 while the 4x400 relay team of Boemer, Verrier, Kneeland and Brabeck earned a winning time of 4:11.59.
“We looked strong finishing first in 10 out of 11 events,’’ said Bradley. “Anna Boemer finished first in the 100 free 13 seconds ahead of the next finisher. The girls continue to look strong dropping time, as well as trying new events, and they’ve been doing great. We have a smaller team, with young and talented swimmers.”
In the losing effort, the Tanners, who fell to 2-2 overall, were led by senior captain Olivia Harkins, who captured the 100 backstroke with a winning time of 1:07.89. Second-place finishers for the Tanners included Abby O’Brien in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:18.01 followed by the 200 freestyle relay of O’Brien, Persis Engineer, MC Sullivan and Ty Manna, who recorded a time of 2:09.08. Sarah Herbst also finished second in the 200 freestyle, recording a time of 2:13.86 while Harkins placed second overall with a time of 2:28.32 in the 200 Individual Medley.
In the 200 medley relay, the team of Sarah Herbst, Alice Rogovitz, Olivia Harkins and Ty Manna earned a second place time of 2:10.38.
“Reading is a great team, and our girls continue to drop their times in a lot of events,’’ said coach Courtney Eisenberg. “They’ve done a great job really stepping it up and even though it was a tough loss, we’ve been very competitive this season, and the team has improved so much. We had some great performances by a lot of our swimmers this season.”
The Tanners will host Lexington on Wednesday at the Woburn Boys’ Girls Club.
Reading 75, Wakefield 75 — In last Thursday night’s meet against Wakefield at the Malden High Swimming Pool, the Lady Rockets eased to a 95-75 win.
Top finishers for the Lady Rockets included the 200 medley relay team of Boemer, Ciara Keane, Brabeck and Kneeland, who earned a winning time of 1:57.81 Boemer also recorded a victory in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.12 and earned her second victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.77. Kneeland also added a victory in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.81. Brabeck also delivered a strong performance in the 500 freestyle, recording a winning time of 5:48.18.
In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Emily Cashin, Donnelly, Julia Santonrini and Verrier recorded a winning time of 1:58.29. In the 4x400 freestyle relay, the team of Kneeland, Verrier, Brabeck and Boemer also managed a winning time of 3:53.26.
“Both teams looked very comparable on paper, and it was expected to be a very close meet,’’ said Bradley. “It was great to see everyone get excited for the meet and really step up. I think the strong win was because the girls were confident and ready for the meet. We put together a strong line-up and the girls were excited. It was nice to have some really close, exciting races, and end up on the winning side this time.”
Winchester 90, Reading 78 — Despite a valiant effort, the Lady Rockets suffered a tough 90-78 defeat to Winchester in Saturday night’s meet at the Burbank YMCA.
Boemer, was a double winner, recording a winning time of 56.13 in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.86.
“We had a tough loss to the only undefeated team in the Middlesex League, which is Winchester,’’ said Bradley. "We had 11 personal best times, and senior captain Ally Kneeland qualified for sectionals and states in the 200 individual medley. Boemer had another great meet, and had a double win in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. After a long week of three meets in four days, the girls still were able to step up and swim their best against a very strong team.”
