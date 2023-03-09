FRAMINGHAM — Sometimes, when a team is trying to make a potentially historic tournament run, it has to overcome some psychological obstacles along the way.
Wednesday night at Framingham High's Kennedy Gym, the Winchester High girls’ basketball team had to overlook the Flyers holding a pregame ceremony, honoring the team's two players who became 1000-point scorers, this season.
The Red & Black got the message of what they were up against, and then went out and held those two players to one field goal and six points between them, as 11th-seeded Winchester advanced to the Elite 8 of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament with a 43-36 upset of the sixth seed.
As a reward, Winchester (16-6) books a third meet with traditional rival Woburn (21-1), the No. 3 seed. The two neighbors will meet at Torrice Gymnasium on Friday at 7 p.m.
As for the pregame ceremony?
"We talked about it," said Red & Black coach Sam Mosley. "Both are great players but we talked about it, and we felt the team who was mentally tougher was going to win tonight. They (Flyers) came out struggling and they let things bother them."
It was a defensive struggle throughout for both teams, and the Red & Black did it just a little bit better, both defensively and on the boards.
Winchester trailed by two, 28-26, going into the fourth, and the Flyers got it up to four with a pair of free throws, early on, but it was all Red & Black after that, as they scored the next nine points to take the biggest lead for either side all game, to that point, 35-30, with 3:31 to go.
Framingham (15-7) scored on its next two possessions to get it down to one, 35-34, but Winchester scored the next five points to get the lead up to six, 40-34, with 1:26 remaining in regulation.
The Flyers got one last bucket before the Red & Black stopped them the final three times they had the ball, hitting three free throws for 43-36 final.
"The defense is what we focused on since Thursday," said Mosley. "We had a lot of time to prep and they came out and played hard. We knew it wouldn't be a blowout either way, and we came out on the right side."
It took a few minutes for either team to get on the scoreboard, with Winchester striking first with Emily Collins throwing the ball ahead to Claire English for a breakaway layup. Brooke Schrule banked in a 3-pointer from the left side, which proved to be her team’s lone triple of the game, to give the Red & Black a 5-2 lead, and then Collins scored her first basket off a pass from Ceci Kelcourse for a 7-6 lead after one.
The Flyers scored first in the second quarter to retake the lead, but Kelcourse found Collins for a second time, and Tatum Kenrich fed English for another inside bucket to give Winchester an 11-8 lead.
Back and forth it went, with the Red & Black getting the lead up to three again, late in the second, on a coast-to-coast layup by Collins (17 points), but it was still a one-point game for Winchester at the half, 17-16.
It was 17-17 when an English interception of a pass in the paint led to a Collins layup, and then Schrule picked the pocket of a Flyer guard and scored to give Winchester a four-point lead, 21-17.
The highlight of the game for Framingham came next, a 9-1 run which saw it eliminate the deficit and take a 26-22 lead. It was 28-24 when Collins scored a controversial hoop at the end of the third quarter. It appeared the final horn for the quarter had clearly sounded before Collins released her shot from just inside the arc, but the official on that side of the court counted it, and the call was not reversed which left the score at 28-26 in favor of the Flyers.
After Grace Hanna hit two free throws to boost the lead to four, Framingham did not score again until there was 3:23 left. Collins tied the game with the combo of a breakaway layup and two free throws.
After a Flyer timeout, Collins scored again to put Winchester ahead with 4:40 to go. Kelcourse assisted on an English bucket before hitting one of two free throws to give the Red & Black a 35-30 lead with 3:31 left.
Framingham got the home crowd back into it when a free throw from Allie Regan, and a triple by Hanna from the left side got the lead down to one, 35-34, with three minutes left.
But Winchester's defense was superb the rest of the way, forcing bad shots from the Flyers and coming away with some huge rebounds.
It took six free-throw attempts in the final minute to make three of them for the seven-point final margin, but the Red & Black made the victory happen.
"Down low, Claire had some huge rebounds," said Mosley, of her senior co-captain, who also had 14 points. "Our free throws were a little spotty, but we hit the ones that mattered, tonight."
Considering Winchester had been the cellar dwellers in Middlesex Liberty Division for the better part of the previous decades, this victory is enormous for a program on the rise.
"It's all due to them," said Mosley. "They put in the work, they want to win, they want to go as far as they can. I'm very happy for them."
Friday night's Elite 8 game against the third-seeded Tanners at Torrice Gymnasium marks the third meeting between the two this season. Woburn won the first game by six points (44-38), and the second by three (36-33).
