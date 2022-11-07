WOBURN — It is not easy beating a team three times in the same season, but the Woburn High girls volleyball team proved otherwise.
The Tanners defeated Reading, 3-0, Friday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32.
The 10th seeded Tanners (16-5) swept the Lady Rockets (9-10) for the first time this season to move on in the tournament. In the Middlesex League games, Woburn won in four sets.
Woburn took the first set 25-18 and dominated the second set, 25-13. Reading left it all on the court in the third set putting up a battle, but the Tanners prevailed in the end winning 25-23 to complete the sweep.
“That was a great game,” said Woburn coach Scott Roy. “I think we played about as well as we could and Reading gave us a good game especially with their serving. But the girls did a nice job sticking to the game plan and Hannah (Nowell) made so many smart plays on the court and she really was tremendous tonight.”
Woburn will now move on to the Round of 16 where it will take on seventh seeded Westwood (16-4), Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Westwood, in what is shaping up to be a great battle.
Last Friday, even though Woburn had two past wins over Reading, Roy knew it was not going to be easy, but used it as an edge.
“That is the advantage of playing someone twice is having all the film to look back on,” said Roy. “We came in trying to have an idea of what we wanted to do out there and I think we did a great job executing it. It is very hard to beat a team three times, especially a well-coached team like Reading, but we came out firing ready to play.”
Reading’s season came to a heartbreaking end but coach Michelle Hopkinson couldn’t be more proud of its effort all season.
“We came off really nervous for whatever reason,” said Hopkinson. “But in all honesty Woburn played an outstanding game. Despite our efforts, those unforced errors really cut our momentum and then when we finally got ahead, we would miss a serve and have to reset and you can’t do that against Woburn.”
With Woburn holding a 5-4 lead, it went on a mini five-point run with senior Kara Silver earning two aces to go up 10-4.
The Tanners continued to hold the command during the middle of the game, but Reading chipped away.
Down 19-7, the Lady Rockets went on a five-point run where senior captain Evie Taylor earned three aces in row as she had a fantastic serving game to pull Reading within seven.
After back-to-back kills by Sophia Furxhi and Hannah Nowell put Woburn back up by 10, Reading went on another run this time on a great service run by junior McKenna Varney to cut the lead to 22-17.
The Tanners prevailed in the end taking three of the last four, with Furxhi sealing it with a kill to give Woburn the 25-18 win.
The second set started off point for point with Reading getting into a groove and senior Abby Farrell laying down the kills to keep it close.
After a kill by senior Tilda Oberg tied the game at 10, Woburn went on an incredible run scoring eight straight with Reilly Davis serving. Nowell contributed two kills while Meghan Qualey had two blocks to put Woburn up 18-10.
From there the Tanners ran with it and pulled away going on an incredible run to end set two scoring 10 of the final 13 points to take it 25-13 in impressive fashion.
The third set was as tight as could be. With Woburn ahead 15-11, Reading kicked it into gear and scored seven of eight with senior Bella McGonagle going on an incredible service run to put the Lady Rockets up 17-16.
The two battled point for point after that until the game was deadlocked at 22.
A kill by McGonagle put Reading up 23-22, but in the end Woburn scored three straight including back-to-back aces from Furxhi to give them a 25-23 win and allow Woburn to move on.
“We are really excited to be moving on,” said Roy. “We don’t know much about Westwood, but we will watch some film on them and not go in totally blind and it should be a great game.”
