READING — It is never easy to beat the same team three times in one season, but the Reading High softball proved otherwise.
In the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division 1 state tournament, Reading got matched up with a familiar face in Arlington, a Middlesex League opponent who it had already beaten twice this season.
Reading knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but it won in a full team effort defeating Arlington, 13-1, in a mercy-rule shortened five innings on Friday afternoon.
Reading (19-2) now moves on to the Round of 16 and will take on ninth-seeded Peabody (19-2) on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at RMHS Lighted Softball Field in what should be a great competitive game.
Senior Analise Grady was superb in the circle. After allowing a first inning hit and a run, Grady kept the Spy Ponders off the base paths the rest of the way while striking out nine.
Not only did Grady pitch well, but she also helped out her own cause at the plate going 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs.
“This was big,” said Reading coach Jill McElroy. “It is a league opponent and the third time we are playing them this season. I know the last time we played them, they didn’t have their full team, so it was one of those things where we knew we had our work cut out for us. But, we came ready to play right from the start. We shall see what happens next, but it is nice to get the first one down.”
Grady allowed a single to the first batter of the game Michaela Edwards and she quickly stole second to get into scoring position.
After the next batter reached on an error, it was first and third with no outs right off the bat. Edwards came in to score on a passed ball, but Grady settled in after that getting three consecutive groundouts to limit the damage to one.
It didn’t take long for Reading to strike back as they came out swinging in the bottom of the first. Lead-off hitter Sally Cashin drew a walk and that brought up Ella Haley who ripped a double to center to tie the game at one. Jackie Malley then walked and next batter Grady singled to left to drive home another one to make it 2-1. Malley later scored on a sacrifice fly by Emily Martell to give them a 3-1 lead.
“Ana (Grady) has been such a key for us all season both pitching and hitting,” said McElroy. “I was also so proud of Ella (Haley) who got that huge double in the bottom of the first to get us going. Different people in different situations picking each other up is what we are going to need to win these games.”
Reading upped the lead to 5-1 in the bottom half of the second as with one out in the inning, the Lady Rockets loaded the bases on a single by Grace Weston, a walk by Cashin and a hit-by-pitch to Haley.
Weston came in to score on a wild pitch by Arlington pitcher Soline Fisher and Cashin scored on a passed ball later in the inning as Reading was getting runs any way it could.
In the bottom of the third, Reading opened up the game with a huge six-run inning. After scoring its sixth and seventh runs on an error and sacrifice fly, Reading loaded the bases for Grady who came through and delivered the big hit on the first pitch of the at-bat, lining a triple to left, clearing the bases and putting Reading up 10-1.
As for Grady in the circle, she didn’t allow another runner to reach base the remainder of the game, retiring the side in order in every inning after the first.
Reading sealed the win in the bottom of the fifth scoring on another wild pitch to win via the run rule.
