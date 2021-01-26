WOBURN — The Woburn High boys’ basketball team gave a glimpse of how good it can be when the offense is flowing, as was the case, Saturday afternoon, when the Tanners blew past Lexington, 82-61, at Torrice Gym.
The Minutemen like to play up tempo, and that only served to play into Woburn's style, fueling several scoring runs that featured the 10 3-pointers the Tanners had on the afternoon.
Woburn had a modest four-point lead after the first quarter, but two threes from Brett Tuzzullo, one each from Dylan McLaughlin and Joe Gattuso, plus a conventional three-point play by Michael Chiodo, helped the Tanners take control by halftime, 45-35.
The lead continued to grow in the third and fourth quarters, as Woburn coach Tom Sullivan was able to empty the bench and give all his players a chance to play.
McLaughlin, Gattuso and Tuzzullo all had three 3-pointers and McLaughlin led the Tanners with 21 points. Tuzzullo had 16 and Gattuso 15.
The 5-7 Chiodo continued to assert himself into the Woburn offense from his point guard position, leading to great production from him and the Tanners' offense as a whole. Chiodo finished with eight field goals and 19 points.
Woburn was also efficient from the free throw line, shooting 10 for 11, while Lexington did not fare as well, going 11 for 26.
The Tanners (2-2) complete their home-and-home with Lexington this Saturday (11:30 a.m.), when the rematch with the Minutemen takes place at the Lexington High Field House.
