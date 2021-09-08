READING — Playing under coronavirus pandemic protocols of seven vs. seven without corners, and scheduled to play just 10 games against Liberty Division teams last fall, the Reading High field hockey team had four games cancelled due to covid issues, which reduced its already truncated season to just six games.
So despite having an experienced group, the Lady Rockets had to face tough competition just about every game without getting to play the mostly weaker Freedom Division squads. Thus all Reading could manage in its short season last fall was a single win against winless Woburn, finishing with a 1-5 record.
A year later things should be much more normal for the Lady Rockets, as both 11 vs. 11 play and corners have been restored. Also the usual 16-game Middlesex League schedule.
The Lady Rockets can also feel optimistic about having a large varsity squad of 21 players. While losing seven players to graduation, 60 candidates came out for this year’s team, and the 11 players who are back from last year’s team should provide enough experience to help Reading be more competitive this season.
“I feel better about our team than I have in years past since we have both a lot of talented young players, and some senior leadership with our three captains,” said fourth-year head coach Taylor Reynolds. “We have experienced starters and also several newcomers to give us more depth at forward and at the midfield area.”
The Lady Rockets appear loaded up front with five returnees and five newcomers, and at midfield with three returning starters and three newcomers. Reading also has three returning defensive backs, two of whom were midfielders last year, while Reynolds is really excited about the team’s new sophomore in net.
“We have a strong midfield with two seniors, and I’m really excited about our new sophomore goalie who is really strong and ready to step in,” said Reynolds. “We have forwards who can push and drive the ball towards the goal, and we moved two of last year’s midfielders to the backfield to give us more depth there.”
While losing four of last year’s forwards, Reading still has a lot of experience up front with three experienced returning starters, senior captain Maddy Egan, senior Liv Chamberlain, and sophomore Ava Goodwin. They will be joined by sophomore newcomer Autumn Russell, who will be the fourth starting forward.
“Maddy (Egan) is a presence on the field, and as an experienced senior she also provides leadership for our two newer sophomore forwards,” said Reynolds. “She plays with a lot of heart, works hard, and has great endurance like an Energizer bunny moving up and down the field. She does a great job moving to the ball.”
The starting forwards will be backed up by senior returnee Caitlyn McKenna, junior returnee Meghan Pappo, and junior newcomers Nora Flaherty, Olivia Johnson, Meg McLaughlin, and Elizabeth Quirbach. Reynolds indicated both McLaughlin and Quirbach could also play at midfield.
The Lady Rockets appear solid at midfield with three returning starters, including third-year senior captain Maddy Rzepka, who moved up from the backfield to midfield last year and made a huge impact leading three freshmen in that area.
“Maddy (Rzepka) worked really hard this past off-season to hone her skills to get to where she is now, and she shows the same grit she does in ice hockey giving 100 percent on the field,” said Reynolds. “She makes our team better, and can make other team’s defenses look silly dribbling the ball around players.”
Rzepka will be joined by senior captain Brooke Golden, who like Rzepka a year ago, moved up to midfield after starting as a defensive back. This pair will also have sophomore Caroline Gallegos as the third starting midfielder.
“We’re really excited to have Brooke (Golden) as a midfielder and an offensive threat,” said Reynolds. “We moved her up from the backfield to midfield this year since she has good range, makes things happen, and can move the ball right to the net to set up our forwards. I know she will have a lot of assists this year.”
The starting midfielders will be backed up by three newcomers, seniors Kylie Brown and Abby Henneberry, and junior Meredith Taylor.
To provide more depth in the backfield after losing two of last year’s defensive backs, the Lady Rockets moved two of last year’s midfielders, sophomores Natalie Wall and Lily Stanton, to start in the defensive the backfield. They will be joined by senior Solana O’Shea who returns as a starting defensive back.
With the loss of last year’s goalie Sophia Avellino the Lady Rockets have a talented sophomore newcomer, Myles Lakin, as the team’s new goalie. Reynolds feels very optimistic Lakin will provide an instant impact for Reading, as she feels Lakin has come a long way and is going to be a star for the team.
The added experience and depth up front and at midfield, a promising young goalie, and the prospect of playing 11 vs. 11 throughout a full 16-game schedule gives Reynolds confidence the Lady Rockets will give the strong teams in the Liberty Division a much stronger challenge this season.
“I’m really excited to get to play the (Freedom Division) teams we didn’t get to play last year, while we competed with Arlington and I feel we will again,” said Reynolds. “Winchester will be tough for us while Lexington and Belmont will be strong again, so we’re looking to play the best teams so that we can get better.”
Reading will begin its regular season this Thursday when it hosts Wakefield at the Turf 2 Field at Reading High (4:15 p.m.).
