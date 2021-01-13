WOBURN — If the first game was a strong hint, Saturday's contest served notice to the rest of Middlesex League Liberty Division that the Arlington High girls’ basketball team is the one to beat this season.
The Spy Ponders took control by halftime and then kept pouring it on in the third quarter on their way to a 48-30 triumph and their second straight win over Woburn, at Toczylowski Gym.
Last week's Arlington win was keyed by six 3-pointers from Clare Flanagan. This time, forward Claire Ewen scored 19 of her 21 points in the first half, and guard Diana Wicks scored all 10 of her points in the third quarter.
By the fourth quarter, the defending ML Liberty champion Tanners and the Spy Ponders were going deep into their benches.
“Arlington played extremely well and just beat us in every aspect of the game,” said Woburn coach Steve Sullivan. “They did a really nice job running their offense and did a nice job pressuring us and making things uncomfortable for us with their defense.”
The Tanners started out fine in the first quarter. Jenna Taylor got the first points with a nice drive to the basket, and baskets by Taylor and Carley Dangora gave Woburn a 6-4 lead.
The first of Ewen's three treys sparked an 8-0 run for the hosts. The fourth-year starter also had the last two baskets to end the initial stanza, giving the Spy Ponders a 12-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
Ava Connolly's only basket of the game got the Arlington lead up to eight, 14-6, before the Tanners fought back with back-to-back buckets from Cyndea Labissiere.
Ewen, a menace underneath the basket at both ends, then stepped out and hit a pair of 3-pointers, and suddenly Arlington had a commanding lead, 21-10. Commanding only because Woburn was having trouble scoring at all, let alone stringing together baskets.
“They are a senior-laden team and their experience really showed in the game,” said Sullivan. “They really hurt us on the offensive boards and beating us to loose balls.”
The Tanners cut the lead to seven (21-14) on baskets by Meghan Qualey and Taylor, before Ewen closed out the half with two more buckets, giving her 19 points as Arlington took a 28-14 lead at the break.
Labissiere scored the first points of the third quarter, but then Wicks came alive with her first trey, which ignited a 9-0 run, giving the Spy Ponders a 37-16 lead. Flanagan got her only basket of the game, soon after, and Wicks hit one of two free throws before downing her second 3-pointer.
Casey Dangora got her four points for the game, late in the third, but the third trey for Wicks helped give Arlington a 42-20 lead after three.
The coaches substituted liberally in the fourth quarter, which allowed Tanner first-year players Hannah Surrette and Nicole McNaughton to get their first varsity points.
"We need to keep working hard, and get back in the gym at practice (this) week," said Sullivan. "We need to work on basic areas of the game that need improvement to give us a chance to turn things around as the season goes along."
Woburn will look for its first win this Saturday (noon) when it hosts Reading at Torrice Gym.
