BOXFORD — After narrowly missing out on a Middlesex League Liberty title, the Winchester High golf team assured itself of at least one championship trophy this season and put itself in position to earn some more hardware.
On Monday the Sachems won the MIAA Division 2 North championship at Far Corner Golf Course.
Winchester’s four best scores (out of six) totaled 315 to top the large 18-team field. Concord-Carlisle finished second at 319 and Melrose was third at 322. All three teams advance to the Division 2 state tournament, which takes place next Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Taconic Golf Club in Williamstown.
“It feels great,” said Winchester coach Tom Walsh. “We lost a couple of tough matches (during the season). When we got off the bus, we wanted to show we were the best team in the Middlesex League and the North.”
The Middlesex League placed four teams in the top five. After Winchester and Melrose claimed first and third, Wakefield was fourth at 326 and Belmont was fifth at 327. Arlington and Reading placed ninth and 10th respectively at 339 and 341.
Melrose’s Thomas Brodeur tied for the top individual spot with a 74 (par 72), with Central Catholic’s Josh Lavallee. Winchester’s Owen Egan was the low man for the Sachems and he tied for third at 75 with Mickey Yianopoulos, of Central Catholic and Salem’s Ethan Boyle.
“We played well enough to pull out the win,” Egan said. “We’re in a good position for the states.”
Winchester’s No. 1 player, Trevor Lopez, finished with a 77, tying for eighth with Masconomet’s Hadyn Kornusky and Chris O’Grady.
Christine Mandle tied with three other golfers for 11th at 78.
“It was a good day,” Mandle said. “The putting was tough on these greens but we expected it.”
Paul Sughrue and Niko Fortier shot 85. Liam Doherty finished with an 89.
This was Winchester’s first sectional title in three years. The Sachems have qualified for the states five straight seasons.
“Before that, we never did it,” Walsh said. “These kids work very hard. Winchester Country Club really pushes its junior program and 12 of our players belong to Winchester Country Club.”
Said Egan, “We practice hard every day.”
Now Winchester turns its attention to the states, and a nearly three-hour drive to Taconic Golf Club.
“We’ll get a chance to play on a really nice golf course,” Mandle said. “I’ve heard it’s really nice. Hopefully, we can come away with another win.”
Reading’s low man was Anthony Picano, who shot an 80 to tie Arlington’s Mike Scheschareg and Concord-Carlisle’s Oliver Baynes for 20th. Zach Tzianabos placed in a tie for 42nd at 86. Chris Angelou was tied for 49th with five other golfers at 87. Maxx Owens tied for 55th at 88. Ryan Goodwin shit 91 and Tom Sumner finished with 93.
“The course played tough today,” said Reading coach Jeff Nelson. “We finished in the middle of the pack.”
OTHER LOCALS
Although as a team Burlington did not qualify for the Division 2 North sectionals, Red Devil players Sean Malone and Trevor Janis were entered as individuals.
Malone and Janis each shot 81.
In the Division 1 North Sectionals played at Renaissance Golf Club in Haverhill, Woburn’s Sam Gerry shot 87 and teammate Peter Marashio carded a 91. Both were also entered as individuals as Woburn did not qualify for the team competition.
