READING — The Leominster and Reading High football teams put on an offensive showcase in the first round of the MIAA Div. 2 State playoffs, Friday night at Hollingsworth Field.
The Rockets never trailed in the contest but the Blue Devils caught them when Ma'Kai Stinson Newton scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, and Aidan Keyes ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 44-44 with 3:11 left in regulation.
This was no problem for Reading and quarterback James Murphy, who connected for his fifth touchdown pass of the game, and second to wide receiver Ryan Strout, with 16 seconds left for the 51-44 win.
The Rockets got a pleasant surprise right after the game when it was learned 14th seed Bishop Feehan upset third seed Peabody in another first round contest. That means sixth-seeded Reading will host the Shamrocks in the Round of 8, Friday night (6 p.m.) at Hollingsworth Field.
Murphy looked like he was having the time of his football life in Friday night's game. His offensive line gave him all day to throw, allowing him to connect on 22 of 35 passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns. When no one was open, he took off running and picked up 64 yards on seven carries.
Leominster was also quite impressive on the offensive side of the ball. Freshman quarterback Osiris Lopez threw for three touchdowns and 256 yards, senior wide receiver Rikervin Encarnacion caught six passes for 176 yards and a touchdown.
The Rockets also closed out a 30-point first half with a last minute scoring drive, with Aidan Bekkenhuis catching the second of his three receiving touchdowns with just 10 seconds left before the half.
"We were able to get that one in just before the half, and then we got that one in there at the end of the game, with nothing left," said Reading coach John Fiore, whose team remains perfect at 9-0. "I think that speaks to our execution."
The Rockets got the ball first and needed less than four minutes to score on a 71-yard drive in seven plays.
The unsung hero of the game, senior running back Alvin Day, got enough consistent production on the ground to make things easier for Murphy with the aerial attack. After Murphy scrambled for 16 yards on first down, Day picked up 12 yards on three carries to help keep the chains moving.
On just his second pass attempt, Murphy hit Bekkenhuis over the middle on a crossing pattern and he raced around to the right sideline and went 34 yards for the touchdown. Day ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
Considering this is typical of an opening drive for the Rockets, the tone for the night was truly set by the Blue Devils. On third and two from the Leominster 42, Lopez threw up a prayer downfield. While two Reading defensive backs prepared for the interception, Encarnacion not only went up and snatched the ball away from them, he was able to take off upon landing and split all four secondary members on the way to a 58-yard touchdown reception. Stinson Newton (16-68) ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8.
Murphy was the focus of the next Reading drive, which also ended up with a touchdown. The drive started with a four-yard run for Day, and ended with a one-yard touchdown for Strout. In between, Murphy went five-for-six for 58 yards, getting all three of his top receivers involved, including Strout (7-128), Bekkenhuis (7-100) and Jesse Doherty (7-88).
The teams stopped each other on their next drive, but Reading scored first in the second quarter to take a 23-8 lead with 2:31 left before halftime.
The drive started at the Rocket three after Jake Palm made the first of his two interceptions, this on a fourth down play for Leominster at the Reading 29. The Rockets would embark on a 97-yard, 14-play drive that ate up a lot of the quarter in addition to all the yardage.
Key plays were an 18-yard Murphy completion to Strout to the Reading 33, and a Murphy 20-yard draw to the Leominster 23. Two plays later, Jack Dougherty picked up 20 yards on his third carry of the drive (3-31). Day, who had 21 yards on six carries on the drive, took it in from the two, and then added his second conversion rush.
Showing their explosiveness, the Blue Devils needed just four plays to get the eight points back and make it 23-16. Lopez hit Encarnacion with a 39-yard pass to get things started, and did it again three plays later, this later completion ending with an exciting run to the end zone for a touchdown. Lopez passed to Encarnacion for another successful two-point conversion.
Reading got the ball back with 1:10 left and only needed exactly a minute for its last touchdown before halftime.
This last drive was all Murphy with the four-year starter completing five of nine passes for 72 yards. Doherty caught the first two pass completions for 25 yards, Bekkenhuis caught the final three completions for 47 yards, including the touchdown pass of 12 yards with 10 seconds left. Palm kicked the second of his five extra points for the 30-16 halftime advantage.
Leominster quickly got back in the game at the start of the third quarter. Encarnacion returned the opening kickoff 73 yards from the eight to the Reading 19. On the first play, Stinson Newton carried the ball through the left side of the line, got into the secondary and scored on a 19-yard run. The conversion kick was blocked, making it 30-22 just 20 seconds into the third quarter.
Encarnacion intercepted Murphy three plays into the next drive, and returned the ball 10 yards to the Rocket 31. Six plays later, Lopez was about to score from three yards out when he was wrapped up by Alex DiNapoli at the one and fumbled the ball before going into the end zone. Andrew Jackvony came up with the ball at the half-yard line denying the score.
Reading had a rare three-and-out on that drive, and Leominster got the ball back at midfield after a 12-yard punt return by Encarnacion. Two plays later, Lopez sent one of his long, tall passes down the left sideline. Two Reading defenders collided, leaving freshman receiver Kaiden Drinkwater all by himself to catch the pass and stroll into the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown. The two-point rush failed, leaving the Rockets with a slim, 30-28 lead, with 6:06 left in the third.
Reading kept the touchdowns coming on its next possession, using up about four minutes on an 11-play, 62-yard scoring drive.
Murphy got the drive rolling with back-to-back 13-yard completions to Doherty, followed by 17 yards rushing on carries by Day, DiNapoli and Strout. Murphy then had two keepers for four yards each, setting Reading up at the 11. On fourth and two from the 11, Murphy lofted the ball over the defensive front to a wide open Bekkenhuis for their third touchdown connection of the game, and a 37-28 lead after three.
Leominster's next two touchdown drives were long ones, at 65 and 66 yards, and were sandwiched around a three-play scoring drive by the Rockets.
Stinson Newton finished both drives with one-yard rushes, and he ran in the two-point conversion on the first one, making it 37-36. On the third play of Reading's drive, defensive back Jared Viola gambled on breaking up the pass instead of making the safe tackle. Strout caught the pass as Viola fell to the turf, and galloped the rest of the way for a 48-yard touchdown and a 44-36 lead. After the Blue Devils scored again, it was freshman Aidan Keyes who ran in the two-point conversion, tying the game at 44-44 with 3:11 left.
The winning drive started with a third and 11, and Murphy kept the drive moving with a 19-yard pass to Strout. Day had consecutive six-yard carries for another first down, before Murphy hit Strout again for 13 yards to the 26.
Murphy carried the ball for another first down with a 15-yard rush, followed by a four-yard keeper to the 11. Two plays later, Murphy scrambled to the right and found Strout by himself in the end zone for the four-yard touchdown and eventual winning points, with 16 seconds left.
"Coming out, and trying to make those plays downfield, and just knowing what the situation was," said Fiore. "The kids made a great play down there in the end. I'm just really happy about it."
Murphy ended up with 386 yards of total offense, the team had 190 yards rushing for a total of 512 yards of total offense. The Blue Devils had 183 yards rushing and a total of 440 yards of total offense.
"That was one for the ages," said Fiore, of the night in general. "This was a basketball game with a basketball score. For an old guy like me, seeing us win with 51 and giving up 44, it's tough, but it's the way it is."
Temperatures are forecasted to be similarly mild for this Friday night, and another shootout could be in store for another packed house at Hollingsworth Field.
