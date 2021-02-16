A furious fourth-quarter rally helped the Reading High boys basketball team rally back from a nine-point deficit after three to take the lead, and pull away in the final minutes to come away with a 49-43 victory over Lexington at Hawkes Field House on Monday afternoon.
The Rockets were led by the fine performance of 6-5 sophomore center James Murphy who scored nine of his team-high 18 points in the final quarter as the Rockets closed the game on a 16-0 run.
Reading finished the regular season at 4-6 and drew the No. 5 seed in the Middlesex League playoffs. The Rockets will be at No. 4 Burlington on Wednesday.
Kailen Larkin scored 13 points and C.J. Cox added 12 points for the Minutemen, which led for most of the first three quarters before losing its lead over the final eight minutes.
“We missed some shots in the first half, but then we were able to work the ball inside and made a lot of shots close to the basket in the second half,” said Reading coach Paul Morrissey. “Aidan Bekkenhuis played great defense in that fourth quarter, while James Murphy was our big scorer making a lot of shots inside with some good moves.”
The Minutemen got off to a good start and led 9-0 before Reading narrowed that to 12-7 by the end of the first quarter.
The two teams went back and forth in the second quarter with the Minutemen trying to extend their lead only to see Reading cut it to 22-19 by halftime.
The Minutemaids surged again in the third quarter and got the lead as high as 12 points and still seemed in control at 40-31 after three.
But in the fourth quarter the Reading defense totally stopped Lexington. Reading changed its zone up to a 2-1-2 and after a 3-pointer by Larkin 30 seconds into the final quarter, Lexington did not score again.
It was still a grind for Reading as it slowly drew closer. A Murphy put back had the Rockets within three at 43-40 as time was beginning to wind down.
With 2:06 to play the Rockets took a timeout and designed a play for top scorer Jesse Doherty who had been held in check up to this point. Doherty got free on a double screen and nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the free throw circle with just under 2:00 to play to tie it at 43-43.
Bekkenhuis and Murphy had steals down the stretch. Murphy converted two layups off transition while sophomore Tim Mulvey closed the game with a pair of free throws to seal the come-from-behind win.
GIRLS GAME: Reading 40, Lexington 34
After a sluggish first half when it only got two baskets, the Reading High girls basketball team put things together in the second half, wiped out a double-digit halftime deficit, and came away with an impressive comeback win.
Trailing by 11 points and halftime, and still down six points after three quarters, the Lady Rockets exploded for 16 fourth-quarter points, and only allowed a single basket, to take the lead in the final minutes, and come away with a 40-34 victory over Lexington, in a game held at Hawkes Field House last night.
Reading got a great late effort from Kiara Tangney, who after scoring two points in the first three quarters, scored nine fourth-quarter points to finish with 11 points. Abby Farrell added 10 points, Jackie Malley had nine points, and Ella Abreu had seven points, to help Reading finish the regular season with a record of 4-6.
“Defensive rebounding was the difference for us in the second half from the first half,” said Reading head coach Kara Melillo. “We came out really soft in the first half and we weren’t hitting shots or playing good defense. In the second half we made some key plays, and kids for us stepped up and got to the boards.”
Cate Aggouras led the Minutemaids with 11 points while Maddie Parks added nine points. But after hitting five shots from the floor in the first quarter, gradually cooled off to where Lexington only had a single basket and four points overall in the fourth quarter.
The Minutemaids came out firing right off the bat, as Parks hit Lexington’s only 3-pointer of the game, while Cate Aggouras added five points, and Izzy Jakimczyk chipped in a lay-in. At the other end, the Lady Rockets could only muster three free throws and no baskets, and trailed 12-3 by the end of the first quarter.
While Jackie Malley finally got Reading’s first basket a minute into the second quarter, Lexington still kept hitting its shots. Cate and Maddy Aggouras, and Ananya Sivasubramaniam all scored two points, to key a 6-3 run that gave the Minutmaids a 12-point lead (18-6) halfway through the second quarter.
“I’m not sure why we were slow to get going in the first half when we came out really flat,” said Melillo. “But Lexington is a good team, and they came to battle right away in the first half and we didn’t respond well to their intensity. We just weren’t hitting shots and weren’t playing well defensively during the first half.”
The Lady Rockets finally showed a sign of life when Abreu hit a short jumper while Farrell added a free throw to briefly cut Reading’s deficit to eight points. But when Maddy and Cate Aggouras both responded for Lexington with lay-ins in the last minute of the first half, Reading still trailed by 11 points (22-11) by halftime.
The Lady Rockets surged a bit early in the second half when Kiara Tangney and Farrell both hit lay-ins before Jackie Malley drained her only 3-pointer of the game, to quickly cut Reading’s deficit to six points (24-18) three minutes into the third quarter.
After Parks scored four points and Maddy Aggouras added two points to push Lexington’s lead back up to 10 points (30-20), the Reading responded in the last minute of the stanza. Jackie Malley and Marissa Cirrone both hit short jumpers, to draw Reading back to within six points (30-24) by the end of the third quarter.
Then early in the fourth quarter the Lady Rockets stepped up on defense, and held Lexington without a basket for six minutes. At the other end Kiara Tangney literally took the game over by hitting three shots from close range before draining a three, to cap a huge 14-2 run that gave Reading a six-point lead (38-32).
“We got more steals and pushed the ball up the floor in the second half which turned it around,” said Mellilo. “Kiara (Tangney) had many steals and scored a lot of points for us, while Jackie Malley also had a good defensive game with steals, and that was the difference helping us come back in the second half.”
By the time Lexington got what proved to be its only basket of the fourth quarter on a lay-in by Parks, only a minute and a half remained and Lexington still trailed 38-34. Then Farrell responded by hitting a lay-in with 1:20 to go to push Reading’s lead back to six points (40-34), and neither team scored the rest of the way.
After the game Melillo gave credit to some of her players who don’t get much recognition as reserves, but played key roles in sparking Reading’s comeback win.
“I felt Kendall Sundstrom and Ella Abreu both played great coming in off the bench and provided a big spark for us defensively in the second half,” said Melillo. “Overall I was very pleased with how we fought back in the second half, and I felt it was a great team win for us.”
