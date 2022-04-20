WOBURN — The Reading High boys’ outdoor track team continued its dominance on the oval.
Guided by 13 event wins, the Rockets cruised to a 100-36 win at Woburn. The Rockets remain on course to repeat as Liberty Division champions while remaining unbeaten at 3-0.
Earning a pair of victories for the Rockets was Michael Harden, who captured the long jump with a leap of 20-11, and the 400 meters with a winning time of 51.9.
In the mile run, Ryan Wallace led a sweep with a time of 4:56.9 while Tyler Lloyd took the high jump, clearing the bar with a leap of 6-2.
Leo Gosdamian led another Rocket sweep in the javelinwith a winning throw of 121-8. Brendan Lindmarck had a winning time of 18.1 in the 110 high hurdles.
Camy Despeignes earned a victory in the 100 meters with a time of 11.9 while Jackson Clish’s was the winner in the 800 (2:05.1).
In the 200, Jack Dougherty crossed in first place in 23.9 while Bobby Squires cruised to a victory in the two-mile run at 10:39.9.
The Rockets also claimed victories in both relays. They won the 4x100 in 45.1 and the 4x400 with a time of 3:42.1.
“It was a really good meet for our team,’’ said Reading coach Scott Price. “I’m very proud of the way the boys competed despite being cold and windy as well as having some of our athletes missing because of the April vacation. We’ve been improving in our throwing events, and we had excellent performances by Tyler Lloyd in the high jump and Jackson Clish in the 800. Our sprints continue to improve and have been huge in helping us win meets.”
In the losing effort, the Tanners were led by Joe Mahon, who won the 400 hurdles with a winning time of 1:01.8, while Alex Tran earned a winning leap of 37-0 in the triple jump. Kevin Kazadi was the winner in the discus (117-4).
“Reading is a very talented team, and the windy and cold weather was very difficult for both teams,’’ said Woburn coach Dan Mullen. “We had some great performances by Joe Mahon in the 400 hurdles as well as Alex Tran in the triple jump and Kazadi, who has been very consistent all season in the throwing events with a win in the discus and a second place finish in the shot put.”
