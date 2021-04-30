Not even a pandemic could slow down the dominance of the Reading High girls swimming team in the Middlesex League Meet title.
The Lady Rockets took six victories out of 11 events in claiming their sixth consecutive League Meet, which was held virtually recently at different sites.
The Lady Rockets earned a winning score of 348 total points, finished with a sizeable margin ahead of second place Wakefield (348-318.5).
“As a small team this year we had to fill some spots, and get girls to try races they may have never swam before,’’ said first-year Reading coach Lianne Bradley. “We finished at the top of the league again winning the meet by 30 points, with a strong Wakefield finishing second.”
In the 200 medley relay, the team of Molly Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Sam Brabeck and Anna Boemer earned a winning time of 1:50.64
Boemer, a sophomore, who is competing this summer in the United States Olympic Trials, blistered her way to a winning time of 23.43 in the 50 freestyle and also cruised to a victory in the 100 butterfly with a time of 54.38. In the pair of victories, Boemer also established a pair of new school records.
“She broke her own school record, becoming the first swimmer in the school history to break the 24-second mark in (the 50 freestyle),” said Bradley. “She automatically qualified for (high school) All-American honors. In the 100 butterfly, Boemer’s time of 54.38, broke teammate Molly Hamlin’s school record set just (two weeks ago), and also earned an All-American consideration time.”
Hamlin, who will swim at Division 1 Harvard University in the fall, posted a winning time of 51.18 in the 100 freestyle and also cruised to a win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.97. Hamlin’s winning time in the backstroke, establishes a new school record, breaking Erica Belcher’s mark previously set in 2010.
“(Molly) Hamlin had her best times of the season in both of those events, and she had another outstanding outing,’’ said Bradley. “Hamlin had a strong swim breaking another one of
Erica Belcher’s school records. She posted some great times and is also under consideration for All-American honors.”
The Lady Rockets also cruised to a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, as the team of Boemer, Molettieri, Brabeck and Hamlin managed a winning time of 3:39.47.
Other top placements for the Lady Rockets included Moletierri and Ally Kneeland, who finished second and third in the 200 freestyle with times of 2:03.56 and 2:04.73 followed by Brabeck’s third-place result in the 100 butterfly (59.79).
WOBURN FINISHES SEVENTH
Top performers for the Tanners included Riley Aptt, who placed third in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.24, followed by Olivia Harkins’ sixth-place finish of 1:08.50. Aptt also placed fifth in the 100 butterfly en route to a time of 1:03.47.
“I was very happy with the way the girls performed in the league meet,’’ said coach Woburn Courtney Eisenberg. “It was definitely an odd feeling competing in this type of meet virtually, but the girls really rallied around each other and had a great attitude all season long. We had some of our best times, and (Riley Aptt) really came through for us in the (100 butterfly) and the 100 (backstroke) as did the other swimmers.”
Middlesex League
Virtual League Swim Meet
200 Medley Relay: Reading (Molly Hamlin, Shannon Letendre, Sam Brabeck, Anna Boemer) 1:50.64; Arlington (Ella Perkins, Isabelle Houseman, Lily Barker, Sylvia Racicot) 1:57.47; Winchester (Sherry You , Elle Michaud, Sadie Fanton, Morgan Landry) 2:03.24; Belmont (Alex Zarkadas, Alicia Lugovsky, Sammie Fogel, Alique Stepniam) 2:03.81; Lexington (Juliana Hildrebrand, PJ Gruskin, Sara Mei, Irene Zhang) 2:06.44; Wakefield (Emily Chan, Alyssa Toppu, Abigail Lane, Sophia Brown) 2:12.34.
200 Freestyle: Anna Zaniolo (L) 1:59.18; Lydia Moletieri (R) 2:03.56; Ally Kneeland (R) 2:04.73; Sadie Lyons (A) 2:07.71; Sophia Brown (Wak) 2:09.99; Heidi Zheng (Bel) 2:12.43.
200 Individual Medley: Hannah Guay (Wak) 2:14.76; Elle Michaud (Win) 2:14.94; Isabelle Houseman (A) 2:15.57; Samantha Brabeck (R) 2:15.71; Grace McHugh (Wak) 2:19.65; Alyssa Toppi (Wak) 2:21.40.
50 Freestyle: Anna Boemer (R) 23.43; Laura Sweeney (Wak) 25.62; Kaitlin Hilderbrand (L) 25.87; Alique Stepnian (Bel) 26.21; Sylvie Racicot (A) 26.40; Irene Zhang (L) 26.74..
100 Butterfly: Anna Boemer (R) 54.38; Lily Barker (A) 59.72; Sam Brabeck (R) 59.79; Kaitlin Patt (Wak) 1:01.35; Riley Aptt (Wob) 1:03.47; Abigail Lane (Wak) 1:03.47.
100 Freestyle: Molly Hamlin (R) 51.18; Laura Sweeney (Wak) 55.68; Elle Michaud (Win) 55.97; Audi Lin (L) 56.88; Alique Stepnian (Bel) 57.78; Grace McHugh (Wak) 57.88.
500 Freestyle: Lily Barker (A) 5:12.70; Hannah Guay (Wak) 5:22.24; Anna Zanilio (L) 5:27.15; Lydia Moletieri (R) 5:37.93; Alyssa Toppi (Wak) 5:47.32; Ella Perkins (A) 5:50.32.
200 Freestyle Relay: Wakefield (Kaitlin Patt, Samantha Sheedy, Grace McHugh, Hannah Guay) 1:45.57; Lexington (Irene Zhang, Kaitlin Hilderbrand, Audi Lin, Anna Zaniolo) 1:49.47; Arlington (Shea O’Day, Sylvia Racicot, Ella Barker, Sadie Lyons) 1:50.44; Reading (Ally Kneeland, Shannon Letendre, Elise Verrier, Lydia Molettieri) 1:51.37; Belmont (Heidi Zhang, Clara Bhagwati Katie Arkin, Alique Stepnian) 1:52.91; Winchester (Audra Salvietti Julia Valcourt, Abby Luthern, Annie Xing) 1:55.44.
100 Backstroke: Molly Hamlin (R) 54.97; Kaitlin Patt (Wak) 1:01.40; Riley Aptt (Wob) 1:05.24; Sara Mei (L) 1:07.37; Sherry You (Win) 1:07.53; Olivia Harkins (Wob) 1:08.50.
100 Breaststroke: Isabelle Houseman (A) 1:15.06; PJ Gruskin (L) 1:15.06; Alicia Lugovsky (B) 1:15.77; Amy Luo (Win) 1:17.96; Mia Taylor (Bel) 1:18.15; Shannon Letendre (R) 1:18.41.
400 Freestyle Relay: Reading (Anna Boemer, Lydia Molettieri, Sam Brabeck, Molly Hamlin) 3:39.47; Lexington (Juliana Hildrebrand, Kaitlin Hildebrand, Audi Lin, Anna Zaniolo) 3:46.28; Wakefield (Kaitlin Patt, Grace McHugh, Laura Sweeney, Hannah Guay) 3:49.53; Arlington (Ella Barker, Ella Perkins, Isabelle Houseman, Lily Barker) 4:01.13; Winchester (Audra Salvietti, Vivian Brooks, Morgan Landry, Elle Michaud) 4:10.95; Belmont (Samme Fogel, Katie Arkin, Clara Bhagwati, Heidi Zhang) 4:16.61.
Team Scores: Reading 348; Wakefield 318.5; Lexington 287; Arlington 280; Winchester 269; Belmont 197.5; Woburn 114.5; Stoneham 86; Melrose 81.5; Burlington 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.