READING — With a new coach come new challenges, goals and expectations for the Reading High girls swim team, especially in a pandemic.
Following the retirement of long-time RMHS Hall of Fame coach Lois Margeson in the off-season, as well as assistant Neil Gillis, former Middlesex League All-Star and Lady Rockets’ swimming captain Lianne Bradley will be the program’s second coach since its inception in 1988.
Bradley, a 2006 RMHS graduate when she was Lianne Nihan, was captain on the 2005-06 team and was a three-time Middlesex League All-Star.
Assistant coach Cassie Tobey, another Middlesex League All-Star as Cassie Bryant, is another former senior captain of the Lady Rockets, who graduated in 2003.
Bradley is well aware that this season will be a challenging one for obvious reasons, including restrictions that were imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are taking COVID-19 safety precautions very seriously,’’ said Bradley. “Prior to the start of the season, the team met to discuss all the precautions. Not having locker room access available means that swimmers have to be prepared when they get the pool, suited up and ready to go. They also need to be prepared to leave right from practice.”
As a result of the pandemic, all meets this season will be virtual as the Lady Rockets will compete at the Burbank YMCA.
Bradley, who recently finished her seventh year as the coach of the Austin Prep co-ed swim team this past winter, acknowledged that this season will indeed be a challenge.
“Virtual meets will be a challenge and swimmers will have to get excited to race against our own team,” she said. “This season, the swimmers will have to assume that all the races are going to be close, and hope that the times we put up will be fast enough to get the places and points to win the meets.
“There are a lot of swimmers in the Middlesex League that would give great races in person,” she continued, “so having to play the guessing game in a virtual meet will be tough. The swimmers will have to think outside the box to get each other excited to race.”
One benefit to coaching a virtual meet is that the swimmers will have the ability to focus more on improving both their times and technique.
“Competing in a virtual meet definitely challenges the swimmers to race against the clock, rather than the competition,’’ said Bradley. “A lot of swimmers thrive on competition and races that come down to the last five yards. As a coach it is a good opportunity to focus on our own team. With no post-season meet to look forward to, we focused on other goals like breaking school records, and setting personal bests.”
Guiding the Lady Rockets will be senior captain Molly Hamlin who is already among the all-time greats of the RMHS swim program.
The three-time All-Scholastic, who is bound to swim at Harvard, is a three-time Division 2 state champion in the 200 freestyle, the 100 freestyle as well as member of the state champion 400 freestyle relay team.
Another top returning swimmers for the Lady Rockets is sophomore Anna Boemer, who won the Division 2 State title in the 50 free (where she is the school record holder) and finished second in the 100 fly while also part of the winning state 400 free relay team.
Junior Allison Kneeland, who also was a member of the winning state 400 free relay team, is expected to compete in multiple events.
In addition to Hamlin, the Lady Rockets will have four other seniors on the squad, including co-captain Tess Rhodes, Lydia Molettieri, Shannon Letendre and Ally Tesoro. Bradley expects all of them to compete in a wide variety of events.
“I think all five of our seniors are excited for their final season on the team,’’ said Bradley. “They all ended last season on a strong note with four out of the five returning seniors competing on the sectional and state team last year. I think we will see some fast times from all the seniors this year.”
Unlike past seasons, the Lady Rockets will have different expectations as several swimmers opted out due to COVID-19 concerns while new athletes from other sports decided to participate in the Fall II swimming season.
“We have a good-sized team this year,’’ said Bradley. “We were able to get some swimmers to come out for the team that have played a different sport in the fall in the past, but decided to swim with the move to Fall II. We did have a few swimmers opt out due to COVID concerns, and we lost some strong seniors, but we definitely have a strong group to work with.”
With less pool time for practices to prepare for meets, Bradley admits that the season will be a challenge, but is excited
“They are a tight group and they have been in contact with each other all winter,” said Bradley. “Some of them have been out of the pool since November 2019. Luckily we have a lot of girls that swim on club teams, but they still have to get back as a group and get into a groove as a team. They had the feeling of potentially losing a season, so getting back to practice and swimming together is something they definitely are not taking for granted.”
The Lady Rockets head into this season as a four- time defending Middlesex League champion, but it is not a foregone conclusion they defend their title.
“This season we will be competing against many of the stronger teams in the Middlesex League,” said Bradley. “The whole league has a lot of talent, but Lexington and Winchester will both be strong teams with a lot of depth,’’ said Bradley. “Everyone in the league is always looking to beat Reading, so we can’t take anyone lightly.”
The Lady Rockets open the season on Friday in a virtual meet against Winchester.
