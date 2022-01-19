WATERTOWN — The Woburn High boys basketball team won its third straight game since its lineup returned to full strength, getting in the zone to beat Watertown, 44-37, Monday night at Kelly Gym.
Switching to the zone defense in the second quarter turned the Tanners fortunes, causing the Raiders to shoot the ball at a low percentage from the field the rest of the way.
Senior captain Joe Gattuso led Woburn with 16 points, while senior Mike Chiodo and junior Brett Tuzzolo had 11 points each.
The Tanners (6-4, 5-4 ML) got off to a slow start with their own field goal shooting, and their fortunes were not helped when Gattuso was forced to sit after picking up two fouls.
Watertown had a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, and expanded it to seven (17-10) in the second quarter.
"We got some decent looks, we just couldn't put the ball in the net," said Woburn coach Randy Parker, of the opening quarter performance by his team. "My captain Joe Gattuso picked up two fouls in the first quarter, so they (Raiders) went on a little run. Basketball is a game of runs. We called timeout, we adjust, we settle down."
The Tanners changed up their defense and it helped them turn things around, going on a 15-5 run the rest of the second quarter that allowed them to take a 25-22 lead at the half.
Gattuso gave Woburn its first lead of the second quarter (20-19) with 2:15 left Tyler Timperio eventually tied the game at 22-22 before Chiodo closed out the half with a 3-pointer for a 25-22 lead at the break.
"We went into zone in the half court, and tried to throw something different at them," said Parker, on his defense. "It was effective, it forced some tough shots and we were grabbing first rebounds. Something I emphasize a lot, force tough shots, get the first rebound. That prevents them from setting up what they want to set up on defense."
Woburn began to take over the game in the third quarter. After trading baskets early, the Tanners got a put back from Tuzzolo and another basket from Gattuso to get their lead up to seven points (31-24), which was a lot in a defensive game like this one.
Woburn's momentum was slowed momentarily by a technical foul, but a 9-1 run was completed by a conventional three-point play by Tuzzolo and two free throws from Gattuso, pushing the Tanners' lead to double digits, 36-25.
"We settled down in the half court and started making plays, and the tide started turning," said Parker. "We ended the half on a 15-5 run, which was great, and we kept it going in the third quarter."
Watertown was not done yet, though. Timperio got the last basket of the third quarter, and then a Joe Spinelli trey triggered an 8-0 run to start the fourth, getting the Woburn lead down to a single point, 36-35, midway through.
Adam Patterson (15 points) followed the Spinelli triple with a successful basket and one, plus another bucket.
Woburn dug in, and beginning with a Chiodo driving layup with 3:20 left, went on an 8-0 run that provided the Tanners with the win.
Gattuso fed Tuzzolo for a basket underneath before scoring one himself on another driving layup. Chiodo got the Tanners' final points on a breakaway layup with 1:05 left.
Patterson fed Timperio for the final points of the game as Woburn's defense stood strong in the final minute.
"It was a pretty loud environment, with a lot going on, but it's a great experience for the kids when they come on the road," said Parker. "They played with a lot of heart and I couldn't be prouder."
The Tanners normally would be playing Wilmington this Friday but the Wildcats are not playing the Liberty Division. So Woburn will host Burke out of the Boston City League at (5 p.m.). Burke is just getting back to playing games after a two-week sports shut down by all Boston high school athletic teams.
