READING — On Saturday, the Reading High boys lacrosse team was expecting to see a different team in the Middlesex League championship game on Monday.
But Wakefield upended Freedom Division champion Melrose in overtime in their semifinal.
In the end, it didn’t really matter. The Rockets gained more steam with each passing quarter and pulled away from Wakefield for a 16-4 victory at RMHS’ Turf Field 2.
Reading takes a 13-0 record into the MIAA Division 2 tournament, where the Rockets will try to win the state title for the second time in four years.
“The seniors were freshmen in 2018,” said Reading coach Charlie Hardy. “They want to contribute now.”
Because last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this year’s contributors, who are now sophomores, were in the eighth grade the last season when Reading played.
“It’s been some ups and downs,” Hardy said. “We started practicing, then the whole team had to sit out a week due to COVID tracing. We came back, practiced on Saturday and faced Lincoln-Sudbury in a scrimmage on Monday. That’s a lot for kids who were in the eighth grade the last time we played.”
One of those sophomores, Mark Boyle, scored five goals on Monday, including four of the Rockets’ five goals in the third quarter.
Senior Matt Blasi scored four goals, three in the fourth quarter. Colin Muivey scored three.
“They’re unselfish,” Hardy said. “They make the extra pass. The move the ball around. We create goals.”
Five of the Rockets’ goals were man-up goals, including two of the last three.
Reading also shut out Wakefield for the entire second half, building a 7-4 halftime lead to 12-4 at the end of the third quarter.
The Rockets also kept the Warriors off the board for most of the second quarter. After Reading opened the second quarter with four straight goals to go up, 7-2, Wakefield (9-4) scored twice in the final four minutes of the half. Maxx Brennan scored with 3:17 left With 7.5 seconds on the clock, Max Dinella scored.
“I was concerned about losing some of our composure,” Hardy said. “We wanted to get back to playing our game. Wakefield is a really took team. They took it to a strong Melrose team on Saturday.”
The two teams traded goals in the first quarter. Blasi scored with an assist from Boyle with 2:21 left, putting Reading ahead, 3-2.
Boyle scored Reading’s first goal and Mulvey netted the second. Dinella and Oliver Miller scored for the Warriors to tie it at 1-1 and 2-2 before Blasi put the Rockets in the lead for good.
Mickey Palermo scored two goals for Reading. Colby Goodchild added one. Finn Granara made six saves.
