CONCORD — The weather could not have been any better for this year's Kicks for Cancer fundraiser at Concord-Carlisle's White Field, and the Reading High boys' soccer team overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to defeat Woburn, 3-1.
The Rockets (4-0-1) are tied for first place with Arlington while the Tanners are now 2-2-1.
Woburn took a 1-0 lead late in a competitive first half. The Tanners had a couple of chances to expand the lead in the opening minutes of the second before Reading tied the game in the 43rd minute. The Rockets went ahead to stay with 15:30 left in the game before getting an insurance goal with 3:40 left.
"The first half, we switched our shape, put two on top, and we got that goal," said Woburn coach Roy Gomes. "Going into the second half, we felt good being up 1-0, and then there were some unfortunate plays."
"The message was simple at the half," said Reading coach Dan McGrath. "We played fine in the first half but we were lacking a little energy at times. We completely turned that around in the second half. I told them, 'Keep your heads up and smile, we're okay, it's 40 minutes. We're not scoring one in the second half, we're scoring more,' and that's what they did."
The game was fast and intense throughout, and scoring chances were hard to come by in the first half. Woburn goalie Bryan Santos made the first nice save of the game about 10 minutes in, coming up with the stop on a shot from in close in by Reading's Ryan Connolly.
The Tanners goal came with 6:31 left in the half on a transition rush. Gabe DaSilva took the ball down the left side, cut towards the net, and fed a nice ball to a cutting Matheus Donascimento, who one-touched the ball inside the near, left post for the 1-0 lead.
Donascimento nearly scored his second in the opening minutes of the second half, but he rolled a shot by the left post. Another Woburn player was in the box with Reading goalie Eric Pettorossi out of the net. There were a couple Rocket defenders and that may have influenced his strike as the ball sailed over the net.
Just under three minutes in, Reading had a free kick deep in the right corner at the Woburn end. Matt Geraghty took the kick and Shane Loughman made the perfect head flick into the left side of the net to tie the game at 1-1.
The Rockets had a couple close calls in the 20 or so minutes between goals, including hits by Geraghty and Darren Ryan that went just over the bar.
Santos made a nice save from in close on Thomas Kessinger, and Patrick Frank pounced on the rebound and put it in the net to give Reading a 2-1 lead. An inadvertent whistle sounded in there at some point, leading to a long discussion, but the goal was upheld.
"I thought it was a pretty even game but we had a little lack of composure in front of the goal," said Gomes, of missed opportunities. "They are the best team in the league and they showed it today. We're going to have to get a little bit better to compete with them."
"They went out there and they deserved it," said McGrath, of his players getting the lead in the second half. "Woburn is a great team. They're physical, talented kids on the ball, they put us under a lot of pressure, but we finished when we needed to."
After the Rockets moved in front, they had a couple chances to get an insurance tally, only to be denied by Santos. He had a big save on Michael Harden, and another nice save on a free kick by Geraghty.
Woburn had a great chance to tie it during one flurry near the Rocket net. Play was on the right side of the box when a ball rolled through to the other side. A Tanner halfback ran onto it and drilled a shot towards the net, only to have Eric Pettorossi to come up with the point-blank save.
Connolly applied the finishing touch on the victory for Reading with a perfectly-placed free kick from 30 yards out that got in underneath the crossbar and over the reach of Santos.
"I think the boys have to stay together, hopefully have a good week of training, go to the next game and move on," said Gomes. "But it was a great atmosphere, a great reason why we were here - for our loved ones who have passed, and for Dana Farber - so we are all proud of ourselves. Obviously these guys wanted to get the win to feel a little bit better, but you compete and it's all you can do, and you hope for the best."
"This day is special to a lot of us, and the boys knew that," said McGrath. "They dug down in that second half and they found it. It was a great win on an amazing day."
