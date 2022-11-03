One thing you want to be doing this time of year is to be playing meaningful football games in November. And one thing you must know about those meaningful games is that everybody you play is going to be good.
So, it is no surprise that Woburn’s prize for making the MIAA Division 2 playoffs for a second straight year is a trip to play a tough, talented, and tradition-rich South Shore team in Marshfield.
Kickoff for this game between the 10th seeded Tanners (5-3) and No. 7 Rams (6-2) is Friday at 7 p.m. It is about a 40-mile trip from Woburn but in Friday traffic going south, the journey will take awhile, to say the least.
If Woburn is going to make the trip worth its while, what can it expect to be up against?
“Well, they have a great tradition, but we are excited to be playing meaningful games in November,” began Woburn coach Jack Belcher. “They have a great quarterback, who can run it as well as throw it. It seems like we’ve played against a lot of good quarterbacks this season. He likes to spread it around to his receivers and not just one guy.”
Senior quarterback Anthony Molander is listed at 6-2 and 190, so he looms as a powerful runner as well as accurate passer that the Tanners will have to be at their best to defend.
He is the catalyst for the Rams. The ball seems like it is in his hands at all times. Molander has completed 82 for 168 attempts for 1370 yards and 12 touchdowns to go with five interceptions. He’s also the team’s second leading rusher with 285 yards (4.7 average) with five touchdowns.
Aidan True (5-10, 200), one of the captains, usually gets the carries when it is not Molander. He has rushed for 316 yards (5.9 average) and three TDs. But, there is plenty of balance to go around in the Marshfield backfield with other capable running backs to spot in.
Receiving-wise, sophomore Charlie Carroll (6-0, 150) is the top target with 20 catches good for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Nic Cupples, who comes out of the backfield, has 16 catches and two TDs. Senior Jason O’Keefe has been on the receiving end of 13 passes with three for scores.
Aidan True is also the team’s top defender at linebacker as he leads the Rams with 62 total tackles. But, others like Jack Regan, Will Devin and John McAlpine always seem to be around the ball.
The Rams have also faced some very strong teams. They began the season with a 49-14 loss at St. John’s Prep, then fell 38-28 to Methuen.
But, since then they have rattled off six straight wins including a 24-20 win over BC High. And since the win over BC High, Marshfield has scored over 30 points in its last five games.
For Woburn to have success on offense, it is no mystery that it has to run the ball effectively. But, Belcher cautions, you just cannot do that alone and have that work (“not in November”).
Junior running back Bryan Ferreira has scampered for 1352 rushing yards through eight games. Belcher expects that senior quarterback Brett Tuzzolo will also have to be at his best to not make the Tanners one-dimensional.
“Bryan has had a good season for us, statistically,” said the coach. “We’ve been able to run the ball the whole time. Brett is getting better every week. He’s had nine touchdown passes in the last four games.”
Belcher had praise for junior Ryan Pacini, who, in his mind, has made the biggest strides since August.
“He’s come a long way from August where we didn’t know if he was going to start to now where he plays both sides of the ball and special teams and seems to never come off the field,” said Belcher.
Pacini is second on the team in pass receptions with 12 for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Ryan Lush has 13 catches for 168 yards and a TD while Evan Kolodko leads Woburn with four touchdown catches among his nine receptions for 161 yards.
Defensively, middle linebacker Mike Doherty has had another outstanding season. He leads the squad with 47 tackles, has an interception and sack.
The Woburn secondary, which should be tested Friday, is also peaking. The unit had four interceptions last week and now has nine on the season. Junior Marc Cutone picked off three a week ago to give him four on the year. Liam Dillon has two while Kolodko has taken back a “pick” in the season opener for a touchdown.
The winner Friday, most likely will face No. 2 King Philip the following week. KP, the No. 2 seed, hosts No. 15 Westford this Friday.
