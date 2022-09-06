WOBURN — After its incredible run last season, the Woburn High girls volleyball team returns eight seniors with the hopes of another competitive season.
The Tanners welcome back a core group with a lot of varsity experience as they prepare for another tough season in the Middlesex League.
Last season, the Tanners played to a 16-7 record and made it all the way to the MIAA Division 2 Round of 8 where they fell to King Philip 3-0.
With a veteran heavy team returning and only a handful of new players, coach Scott Roy is looking forward to watching his team compete this season and is thrilled with the progress they made in the off-season.
“With eight returning seniors, we have been able to start practice at a high skill level,” said Roy. “The girls are dedicated to this season and put a great deal of time into getting better in the off-season. Our goal is to compete for a league title and make a run in the state tournament.”
With a couple weeks of practice under their belt, coach Roy knows the kind of talent he has on his team and is proud to see the entire team creating a competitive and happy environment.
“So far, our talent is clear, we just need to keep working to figure out the best way to arrange our lineup,” said Roy. “The seniors are being pushed by the underclassmen in every practice which has made for a great competitive environment and is great to see.”
This season’s team will be led by senior captains Sophia Furxhi, Meghan Qualey, Hannah Nowell and Katie Concannon.
Furxhi will serve as an outside hitter and defensive specialist, while Qualey and Nowell will be back at middle hitters where they were a dynamic duo last season. Concannon is back at setter coming off an outstanding junior season.
Furxhi set a new Woburn record with 254 kills in a single season last year and was named a Middlesex League All-Conference player. She was also a Middlesex League Liberty Division All-Star along with Nowell and Qualey.
Also returning at outside hitter are seniors Molly Byrne, Reilly Davis and Kara Silver, all who contributed in a big way last season. Byrne will also play middle hitter and Silver is also a setter, so they will be ready in whatever capacity coach Roy needs them.
At libero, the Tanners welcome back senior Brianna Liu who is coming off a strong season and she looks to build off her success from last year.
Having eight returning seniors is key and Roy is proud of the way the newcomers are fitting right in.
Some new additions to the varsity squad this season are sophomore Devon Fee who will play at outside hitter and junior Keira Doherty who is a libero/defensive specialist. The Tanners will also have freshman Ryan Le serving as the team’s manager.
Other new additions hoping to contribute in a positive way are juniors Norah Greer (right side hitter) and Erin Govostes (setter) as well as seniors Ava Larney (middle hitter) and Sorida Omoruyi (right side hitter).
Woburn is set to play the usual Middlesex League schedule this season which Roy knows will be tough. The Tanners are also slated to play non-league games against North Andover (Sept. 6), Billerica (Sept. 10), Beverly (Sept. 26) and Peabody (Oct. 14).
They have a tough schedule but Roy knows they are up for the challenge and ready to compete for another league title as well advancing in the state tournament.
“I think our league is the toughest in the state and our non-league games are just as difficult,” said Roy.
Woburn is set to open the season at home on Tuesday against a tough North Andover team in a non-league battle at 6 p.m.
