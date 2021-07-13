WOBURN — Phase one of the march to the Little League World Series was completed on Saturday afternoon as the Reading 12-year-old All-Stars captured the major baseball Little League District 13 title with an 8-3 victory over North Reading, in the final, at Weafer Park.
The Rockets avenged their only loss of the districts, and again showed a balance of pitching, defense, hitting and base running to get the job completed.
Reading will now wait until next week (Wednesday, July 21) for the start of the Sectionals, which will eventually take place at Harry Ball Field in Beverly. Reading will compete against the winners of Districts 13-15.
This year’s Reading squad became the second to reach the sectionals since the town’s return to Little League in 2014. The 2017 12-year-olds was the only other team to advance and that squad featured current Reading High All-Stars Colin Ensminger and Jacob Carter.
Jay Wang and Kam Greatorex split the pitching duties Saturday and earned the win and save, respectively. North Reading did all its damage in the third when it scored three runs on four hits against Wang. The pair combined for 10 strikeouts on the afternoon.
Both teams went in order in the first inning, and that would not happen again until Reading went in order in the top of the sixth.
In between was plenty of traffic on the base paths, with the Rockets building a 7-0 lead in the third inning, and then taking North Reading's best shot in the bottom of the third.
In the top of the second, Reading scored three times on two hits against North Reading starter Christian Lava.
With one out, Nolan Bakst walked, Ethan Greatorex singled, and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch. Kaden McNeice brought in the first run with a ground out to second, and Greatorex scored when Drew Palmer's grounder was booted.
Wang kept the inning alive with an infield single. Palmer, who went to second on a wild pitch, came around to score on an overthrow while Wang reached base for the 3-0 lead.
North Reading had a chance to answer back quickly in the bottom of the second, when they had two runners on with one out. Glenn Mello walked, and Chris Libby walked after Wange notched his second strikeout.
Wang got out of the trouble when he got a fly ball to Nolan Bakst in left field, for the second out, before getting the last out on a called third strike.
Sam Barton ignited the the four-run Reading third inning with a line drive single to right. Kam Greatorex lashed a single to left, and Nolan Bakst hit a pop single to right to load the bases with one out.
Barton scored on a ground ball to short that was misplayed. Ethan Greatorex reached reached first and the bases remained loaded. McNeice picked up his second run batted in with a fielder's choice grounder that resulted in a force at second.
Palmer walked to keep the inning alive, and reload the bases for the Rockets. Ethan Greatorex and McNeice both scored on consecutive passed balls before Lava got the third out.
Trailing, 7-0, the Hornets found their stroke in the bottom of the third. Nolan Pierce led off with a single, and he went to third when Charlie Cooper followed with a double down the left-field line. When Tyler Boviard singled for the third hit in a row, Pierce and Cooper scored and North Reading was back in business.
Lava kept the hit train moving with the fourth consecutive hit, and the runners moved up to second and third on an error in the outfield.
Right when it looked like the seven-run lead would be gone, just like that, the Rockets turned a 6-3-2 double play that included a runner being gunned down at the plate by first baseman Kam Greatorex.
Cole Barker walked to keep the inning alive for North Reading, and Lava scored from third on a wild pitch, but Wang's fourth strikeout finally ended the inning, and his outing, with the scored now 7-3.
After walking Barton with one out in the fourth, Lava reached 85 pitches, prompting a pitching change to Barker. Avery Koehler singled with two outs to put runners on first and second before he got a fly ball to left for the third out.
Reading added an insurance run in the fifth. Ethan Greatorex led off with his second hit, McNeice singled, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. A second wild pitch would allow Greatorex to score for an 8-3 lead.
Kam Greatorex made his presence felt on the mound when he came on to start the fourth inning, striking out the side while allowing an infield hit. Greatorex went on to strike out six while working out of minor jams in the fifth and sixth innings.
One goal down, the next one is to match what Woburn accomplished two years ago, advancing to the state tournament in 2019.
