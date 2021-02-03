BURLINGTON — The Woburn High boys' hockey dominated Lexington for a second straight time en route to a 6-0 victory, Saturday at the Burlington Ice Palace.
The Tanners completed the two-game sweep of the Minutemen, while remaining undefeated (5-0-1) with four games to play in the Middlesex League Liberty Division-shortened season.
Woburn took control in the first five minutes, getting goals from Jonathan Surrette and Aidan Robinson. Surrette (1-3) scored with assists from Lance Anderson (2-2) and Jackson Powers (0-3). Mike Amirault found Robinson with a beautiful pass from his own end to Robinson cutting into the Lexington zone. Robinson flipped the puck over the left shoulder of goalie Will Butcha for the 2-0 lead at 4:36.
The Tanners had back-to-back power plays, midway through the half, but were unable to score on either one.
Towards the end of the half, Anderson scored the first of his two goals off a pass from Powers, and Alex Fishlin tapped in his own rebound after Butcha thought he had the puck tied up.
The second half saw Woburn tack on two more goals, including the first career goal for sophomore defenseman Larry Parece.
"We were sloppy (Saturday)," said Tanners' coach Jim Duran. "I'm happy everyone got to play."
The Tanners expect a stronger challenge on Wednesday (4:45 p.m.) when they host Belmont at O'Brien Rink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.